But for a moment Friday, in a nod to September games of the past, that was lost on those watching the Nationals erase a two-run deficit in the ninth inning. Then the feelings returned when, in the 10th, the Mets buried Washington with four runs and three hits off Austin Voth. The final was a 6-2 loss for the Nationals, delayed by a quick-passing spark.
In the ninth, the Nationals had the winning run on third with one out and Carter Kieboom struck out swinging. In the 10th, they couldn’t even score their automatic runner from second.
“These guys are competing," said Manager Dave Martinez, who confirmed that closer Kyle Finnegan was unavailable because he just returned from paternity leave. “Now we got to finish and start winning some of these games that we’re losing by one run or tied in the ninth. We got to start winning those games.”
Before the ninth and well before Voth struggled in extras, the Nationals (55-78) put the rough side of their rebuild on display. Dropping games is one thing, an expected side effect of trading eight veterans at the deadline. But repeated mental mistakes, while part of that process, too, are both grating for the fan base, coaching staff and front office and avoidable for inexperienced players. Their sixth straight defeat, half of them to the Mets, brought a few examples.
In the first inning, Lane Thomas, a 26-year-old center fielder, poked a leadoff single off Mets starter Rich Hill to stir the offense. A batter later, Alcides Escobar lifted a liner to the right-center gap, and Thomas sprinted past second, thinking it would drop. When it didn’t, Thomas, a speedy runner, made it back to first without a throw. But he didn’t retouch second on his way back, leading to a double play. Martinez called it something that is “taught all the way through the minors.”
In the third, the Mets’ Pete Alonso skied a flyball to right field and Soto chased it. Soto, 22, dropped his head and dug through the grass, bearing toward a spot by the foul line. But his route was indirect, and a triple fell just out of his reach, helping the Mets to their second run. Martinez thought Soto ran too far with his head down and picked up the ball too late.
To begin the bottom of the inning, Luis García, 21, ripped a double to right. Nationals starter Sean Nolin attempted a sacrifice bunt and popped it right to a charging-in Hill. Then García leaked away from second, perhaps thinking steal, while Hill spun and picked him off, erasing a runner in scoring position. Martinez called that a lapse that simply can’t happen.
“They got to learn and they got to learn quickly," Martinez said. “This is the major leagues, and honestly, we’re here to compete and win."
Earlier on Friday, the Nationals placed Kyle McGowin on the 10-day injured list with a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. And that diagnosis is troubling for McGowin, who missed parts of July and August with elbow inflammation. Full and partial tears of the UCL often lead to Tommy John surgery. The Nationals have sent McGowin’s results to a specialist for a second opinion.
As the bullpen kept churning, Nolin threw 102 pitches in five innings, yielding two runs on five hits. Reliever Patrick Murphy worked two scoreless behind him, striking out five. Sam Clay and Ryne Harper kept it tight with a spotless eighth and ninth, respectively. And the offense, stunted by itself early on, did briefly click before the rest slipped away.
“For the most part, I was pretty happy with all my pitches,” Voth said with an audible sigh, adding that he did wish he threw a different pitch to Kevin Pillar, who smacked a cutter for a two-run double. “ ... My mind-set doesn’t change with a runner on second and no outs. You still have to attack.”
Soto had crushed a 97-mph fastball, Diaz’s first pitch of the ninth, to the first row inside the left field foul pole. Diaz recovered, if only for a moment, striking out Bell before walking Ryan Zimmerman on four pitches. Andrew Stevenson subbed in to run for Zimmerman. Adams followed with an RBI double, reaching for the fourth time, made possible by Brandon Nimmo diving in right-center instead of blocking the ball. Stevenson touched the plate after colliding with Chance Sisco, the Mets’ catcher, while the home crowd roared.
But the energy was fleeting. It was, coincidentally, the two-year anniversary of the Nationals staging a six-run, ninth-inning comeback to beat Diaz and the Mets. You may remember Kurt Suzuki crushing a three-run, walk-off homer and throwing his hands in the air. You may also remember the World Series run that fall. This time, though, the Nationals revived a lost game, making a few peeps of noise, before Voth was all too hittable.