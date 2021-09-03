Both Manager Dave Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo had previously indicated Castro would not rejoin the team. Paperwork on Castro’s release was expected to be processed Friday.
“We take all allegations of abuse and harassment very seriously,” the Nationals said in a statement after MLB announced the suspension. “We fully support the Commissioner’s decision and will be releasing Starlin Castro upon the completion of his suspension.”
Castro’s suspension was unpaid, according to the league. He also is not eligible to participate in the postseason in the event another club signs the four-time all-star.
Castro joined the Nationals in January 2020 on two-year, $12 million contract. He had previously been accused of sexual assault when he played for the Chicago Cubs. Prosecutors did not bring charges against Castro, citing insufficient evidence.
“I was very disappointed when I found out the news,” Rizzo said after the league began its investigation. “We do pride ourselves … you’ve heard me say it a million times, that you read about our guys in the Sports section and not the other sections. And this time we failed. I’m responsible for the players that I put on our roster and on the field.”
Castro, 31, played 87 games this season, batting .283 with three homers and 38 RBI.
“What I can tell you about me and this organization, as you know, we do not tolerate any kind of domestic abuse,” Martinez said when Castro was placed on administrative leave. “Speaking for myself, I think it’s awful. He’s going to be on administrative leave, and after that, there will be an investigation. I don’t know much about anything else, but he will not be with the team.”
Jesse Dougherty contributed to this report.