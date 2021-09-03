The family could have moved again, following Taulia to Maryland, but they decided to stay put. Taulia, who lives in his own apartment, is accustomed to seeing his parents watching practices, so now everything feels different. Diane wishes she could greet him at home at the end of each day, and she particularly misses being there on the first day of training camp and when school starts. Taulia talks with his parents and Tua every day. His relationship with his brother hasn’t wavered — “Tua’s the man,” Taulia said — and his mom laughed while admitting her younger son would rather spend his time off with Tua in Miami than with his parents in Alabama.