That long-awaited moment came in a madhouse called Estadio Cuscatlan for a 0-0 draw with El Salvador that disappointed more than it impressed.
With expectations soaring, the Americans showed fine qualities but were inefficient in the penalty area and were put under pressure by a home side that channeled the energy of a raucous crowd and performed with courage and confidence.
The fast-and-furious regional race for three automatic berths in Qatar will continue for the United States on Sunday against Canada (0-0-1) in Nashville and continue Wednesday in Honduras (0-0-1).
The schedule will include 14 matches across seven months in the eight-nation competition.
El Salvador, coached by former U.S. star Hugo Perez, is making its first appearance in the final round of qualifiers since the 2010 cycle. La Selecta has not qualified since 1982.
The Americans extended their unbeaten streak to 10 and unbeaten run in the series with El Salvador to 18.
On the eve of the match, Berhalter was firm in his belief the United States employed more than enough quality to qualify. His roster featured players from some of the biggest clubs and leagues in the sport. Even without their best player, Christian Pulisic, the Americans were confident of collecting at least seven points in their first three qualifiers.
The question, Berhalter conceded, was whether this novice group had the right mentality to deal with a qualifying campaign that he called a “different animal” than the players are accustomed to in MLS and Europe.
World Cup qualifiers in the Concacaf region (North and Central America and the Caribbean) are often bizarre theater, full of unpredictable turns, rough fields and tough fans. These are not the immaculate grounds and orderly procedures of European leagues; the qualifiers are raw and intense.
Blue-clad fans began arriving at the stadium eight hours before kickoff. Afternoon showers faded. The streets around the stadium hummed with energy and smelled of grilled meats.
Attendance in a venue that holds more than 40,000 was supposed to be limited to 29,000 (with vaccination cards and masks required), but there were few empty seats.
Easily identified by their red jerseys and scarves, about 60 brave U.S. supporters made the journey, escorted by police and tucked into a section far behind one goal.
Guns ‘N Roses’ “Welcome to the Jungle” boomed. The U.S. team was entering a lion’s den, greeted by a mix of derision and respect. FC Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest was applauded.
A pregame fireworks display turned into an in-game show. The Salvadoran anthem seemed as though it was sung but every fan in full voice.
Only five of the 23 U.S. players in uniform Thursday had appeared in a World Cup qualifier, and just two started. A wide gulf in world rankings — No. 10 United States vs. No. 64 El Salvador — meant nothing.
Amid the bedlam, the Roldan family relished the visit. One son, Cristian, came in in the second half for the United States and another, Alex, started for El Salvador. Both play for the Seattle Sounders. Their mother Ana wore Alex’s Salvadoran jersey, while Cesar wore Cristian’s U.S. top.
Berhalter was forced to make lineup adjustments midweek after ruling out Pulisic, who is rebuilding fitness after recovering from the coronavirus, and Zack Steffen, the starting goalkeeper hampered by back spasms.
A pair of 20-year-olds, Brenden Aaronson and Konrad de la Fuente, flanked striker Josh Sargent, 21. The midfield featured Gio Reyna, 18, Weston McKennie, 23, and Tyler Adams, 22.
Matt Turner — 27 but a newcomer to international soccer — replaced Steffen. Tim Ream, 33, was a surprise starter at center back, joining Miles Robinson, 24. Dest and veteran DeAndre Yedlin lined up at fullback.
The Salvadorans, featuring mostly players from the domestic and U.S. leagues, played with spirit and belief. Both sides had good chances in the first half. Alex Roldan whipped an angled shot narrowly off target.
The second half brought more mild threats by each team. U.S. threats were disrupted several times by defenders blocking shots and crosses.
In the 76th minute, McKennie crossed to Kellyn Acosta for a header that was well-saved by Mario Gonzalez at the near post. Both coaches turned to their reserves for a boost. After shanking a cross into the crowd, McKennie howled in disgust.
The Americans had made a habit this summer of scoring late goals, most notably in the Nations League and Gold Cup finals against Mexico. On this day, though, one point would have to suffice.