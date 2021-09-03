In an effort to ensure that Armstrong remains upright and healthy heading into Saturday night’s opener against William & Mary at Scott Stadium, Coach Bronco Mendenhall permitted only limited contact during fall camp, instead focusing on full-speed drills without finishing tackles.
“It was much more an NFL model,” Mendenhall said. “There are players that are established that they still need fast, physical and amazing work against good opponents, but there is less taking players to the ground, so it was kind of a blend of those two things.”
Armstrong, a junior, has dealt with injuries over his first two seasons, including missing four games during his freshman year after he won the starting job in a training camp competition to replace program record-setter Bryce Perkins, who is now playing in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams.
Some of Armstrong’s injuries are attributable to his aggressive playing style, which includes an ability to elude tacklers behind the line of scrimmage and turn broken plays into long gains. Armstrong led the Cavaliers in rushing last season with 552 yards and five touchdowns on 126 carries. Virginia’s next highest rushing total was 395 yards, from tailback Wayne Taulapapa.
Armstrong has been working on sliding techniques to avoid contact, particularly to the helmet. He’s also focused on making more prudent decisions regarding when to run versus throwing away the ball.
The Cavaliers do have a bit more insurance this season behind Armstrong, with Keytaon Thompson available to play quarterback — or most any other position on offense. Thompson transferred to Virginia last year from Mississippi State, where he played 17 games at quarterback over three seasons. But he also lined up at running back and wide receiver last year, finishing with 234 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries and seven receptions for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson attempted just three passes last season.
“Me and KT’s relationship developed a lot through this past fall season,” Armstrong said. “We were texting each other all the time, just like, ‘We’re staying in there, hang in there. We’re just going to keep pushing and pushing and pushing.’ We have some great texts. I actually will hold on to those for a long time.”
The chemistry between Armstrong and Thompson took some time to develop, especially when Thompson first set foot on the practice field. Armstrong was uncertain if his job was secure, and he admitted he acted more competitively at the start.
Thompson’s role in the offense is likely to increase given a potentially season-ending injury to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., who tore his ACL during the spring. The 6-foot-7 sophomore finished with 515 yards and five touchdowns on 20 catches last season.
Davis’s 25.8 yards per reception led the ACC and was second in the country. He was the only player in major college football last year with 500 yards on 20 catches or fewer. In the first college game of his career, Davis had 101 yards and two touchdowns against Duke in the season opener.
At the time of Davis’s injury, Mendenhall indicated the best-case scenario would be a November return. More recently, Mendenhall has said Davis’s rehab is ahead of schedule, and Davis has reportedly been walking without a leg brace.
Sophomore Dontayvion Wicks is slated to start at one wide receiver slot in place of Davis, with Billy Kemp IV and Ra’Shaun Henry the other starters. Wicks missed last season with a foot injury suffered during fall camp but was one of 17 non-redshirt freshmen to play in 2019.
“Certainly the amount of ambiguity going into week one is probably the highest level on my part during the year, other than maybe a bowl game against a team you’ve never seen from a conference that you’ve never played, something like that,” Mendenhall said. “But I would say even then probably the opener is still a little on a higher scale.”