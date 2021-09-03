However, this could still be a difficult year for Washington — and oddsmakers appear significantly less optimistic than the team’s fan base.
A quick look at the schedule and it is easy to see why you might need to temper expectations. Washington will face the Buffalo Bills, last year’s AFC East champion (and an AFC finalist), on the road in Week 3. It will host the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off consecutive Super Bowl appearances, in Week 6. After that it heads to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers — a third early-season game against one of last year’s four conference title game participants.
After the bye in Week 9, Washington will face the fourth semifinalist — the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 10). Week 12 brings the defending NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks. Those five teams averaged better than 12 wins in 2020 and all are expected to contend for a championship this season.
In fact, Kansas City, Tampa Bay, Buffalo and Green Bay are the four favorites to win Super Bowl LVI. Plus, those teams and Seattle all have MVP-caliber quarterbacks on their rosters. Washington was fortunate to face a glut of subpar quarterbacks last season, including Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, Nick Mullens, Daniel Jones, Nate Sudfeld and Ryan Finley.
To add to the difficulty, Washington will face both Tampa Bay and Philadelphia as those teams come off their byes. Washington is one of eight teams facing that situation twice; only the New England Patriots will face more than two opponents coming off the bye. Why does that matter? Since 2015, teams are 119-95 (.556) coming off the bye. To take it a step further, Warren Sharp’s research found Washington has the second-worst net rest differential in the NFL this season, meaning it will have a total of 14 fewer days of rest than its opponents. Again, only New England has a worse situation.
The early estimates from Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent, also paint a pessimistic outlook. Washington is ranked 23rd overall despite having the second-highest defensive ranking, meaning its offense is expected to be among the NFL’s worst.
Sure, Fitzpatrick is an upgrade under center and wideout Terry McLaurin is a superb playmaker but there are concerns around the offensive line (Pro Football Focus ranks it 17th best coming into the season) and the health of running back Antonio Gibson and receiver Curtis Samuel. Gibson missed two games in December because of turf toe, and if the do-it-all back isn’t 100 percent healthy in 2021, the drop-off at the position appears severe and could cost the team offensive production. Samuel was one of the team’s prized offseason additions, but he missed most of training camp and his status remains murky.
Gibson could also be limited due to score effects. With such a difficult schedule, it is possible Washington will be playing from behind more often, leading to increased passing attempts. During Rivera’s time as an NFL head coach, his teams have rushed the ball 29 percent of the time when trailing by 10 or more points, a rate half as high as when his teams are leading by double digits. That means Fitzpatrick would get more work — and also more opportunities to make mistakes. His career stats when trailing by 11 or more are significantly worse than when his team is leading by a similar amount.
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Yards per pass
TD rate
INT rate
Passer rating
Leading by 11 points or more
7.2
6 percent
2 percent
99.8
Score within 10 points
6.5
4 percent
3 percent
80.5
Trailing by 11 points or more
6.7
5 percent
5 percent
76.9
The oddsmakers — at, for example, the DraftKings Sportsbook — appear to have taken all this into account, favoring Washington in just four games this season — twice each against the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles. We can use those point spreads to find the implied chance for Washington to come away with a win. For example, a team favored by three points wins 59 percent of games, on average, while a club favored by seven points win 75 percent of the time.
Washington 2021 schedule
Win probability
Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
48 percent
Week 2 vs. New York Giants
59 percent
Week 3 at Buffalo Bills
25 percent
Week 4 at Atlanta Falcons
46 percent
Week 5 vs. New Orleans Saints
48 percent
Week 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
46 percent
Week 7 at Green Bay Packers
28 percent
Week 8 at Denver Broncos
28 percent
Bye
Week 10 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 percent
Week 11 at Carolina Panthers
25 percent
Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks
49 percent
Week 13 at Las Vegas Raiders
46 percent
Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys
46 percent
Week 15 at Philadelphia Eagles
48 percent
Week 16 at Dallas Cowboys
34 percent
Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
59 percent
Week 18 at New York Giants
53 percent
Overall, this method presents a relatively bleak outlook for a playoff team that is looking to take the next step. Based on these point spreads, there is a 53 percent chance Washington finishes the season 7-9 or worse.
That’s been something of a theme in recent years; preseason point spreads in 2019 indicated that there was a 60 percent chance Washington would finish with six or fewer wins. (The team finished 3-13.) And last season, preseason win probabilities indicated a 96 percent chance that Washington would finish 7-9 or worse.
But these are just probabilities, and there is still a 21 percent chance Washington finishes 8-8 this season — and a 27 percent chance Washington earns nine or more wins.