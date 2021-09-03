To add to the difficulty, Washington will face both Tampa Bay and Philadelphia as those teams come off their byes. Washington is one of eight teams facing that situation twice; only the New England Patriots will face more than two opponents coming off the bye. Why does that matter? Since 2015, teams are 119-95 (.556) coming off the bye. To take it a step further, Warren Sharp’s research found Washington has the second-worst net rest differential in the NFL this season, meaning it will have a total of 14 fewer days of rest than its opponents. Again, only New England has a worse situation.