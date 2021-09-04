After spending the past two years fighting to keep his players engaged and focused for a season that wasn’t promised, seeing the Griffins’ 22-14 season-opening win over Maret displayed on that purple scoreboard was gratification for Tyson.
“There were so many days and weeks and months where I felt like a recorded track,” Tyson said. “Telling them, ‘If we just stick together through these dark times, we’ll have our moment in the sun.’ ”
Friday night’s gritty win and the following celebration, even if it took place under the lights rather than in the sun, achieved just that.
A sloppy start for both sides resulted in a scoreless first quarter. Then the past two winners of the D.C. State Athletic Association Class A title found their footing on offense, beginning with Griffins junior Zion Suggs punching his way through Maret’s defense for a 12-yard touchdown.
Maret, which threw interceptions on its first two drives, responded, with Andrew Catron connecting with Robbie Engelberg for a 49-yard touchdown to get the Frogs within 8-6.
On the ensuing drive, Catron found junior Donovan Calhoun for an 11-yard score to make it 14-8 Maret heading into the half.
“When we scored that first touchdown, I think we kind of lost focus,” Bell senior John Stoddard said. “Those dudes over there aren’t bums. They made us pay for messing around, and I respect that.”
The Griffins were able to regain that focus early in the second half as Suggs led an impressive drive that ended with a 31-yard strike to senior Dajuan Samuel to tie the score, 14-14.
As an already long game threatened to extend into overtime, Suggs led Bell to another scoring drive, with roughly four minutes remaining, punctuating it with a 2-yard run.
Maret couldn’t come back this time; all told, Bell intercepted four of its passes.
“People don’t really understand why we get so hype about beating a private school, like we don’t hear all that talk from them dudes saying we ain’t this and we ain’t that,” Stoddard said. “But I’m looking at the scoreboard and it’s saying we won, so I guess they will realize that we really are like that.”
