At Harris’s old program, the grass on Maus Collins Field has grown out, and the scoreboard has stopped working. But a proud alum sees that field and believes he can bring back the days of 1988 — days like Saturday, when No. 20 Carroll made its resurgence official and dominated No. 14 Bullis from start to finish, 38-7.
“This same dirt that we’re standing on, there’s so much blood, sweat and tears that went into this hallowed ground right here, from the Maus Collins days to the Sam Taylor days to the struggles in between,” Harris said of former coaches at Carroll. “To be able to say I played on this and then be able to coach some kids and help them become great on this same ground, I don’t think a coach could ask for a better opportunity.”
Carroll opened in 1951, fully integrated, and started winning football championships soon thereafter. From 1960 to 1988, the school won 13 Metro titles under the leadership of Collins. Carroll has not won the league (now the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference) since. From 2005 to 2018, the program won just 35 games.
In 2019, Harris’s fifth season, the Lions started to look something like the teams that dominated D.C. for most of Collins’s tenure. They battled Bullis to within a missed two-point conversion in the final minute and lost, 35-33 — “that game still haunts us to this day,” quarterback TySean Helms said — and lost to St. Mary’s Ryken in the WCAC Metro final. Signs of growth appeared, but they would have to wait until after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.
“It’s brick by brick, and it’s day by day, and it’s nothing that’s a microwave situation,” Harris said. “It’s about being able to get in and establish something.”
Carroll returned this season with a talented nucleus that now bore the experience of 2019, the school’s best season since at least 2003. By Saturday, the Lions (2-0) had completed a stunning evolution, from 37-0 and 44-8 losses to Bullis in 2017 and 2018 to the two-point defeat in 2019 and a rout Saturday in which they led 30-0 at halftime.
Just as impressive was the machine-like efficiency with which they rolled down the field. Carroll’s first seven plays were alternating runs by Jamal Mungo Jr. and Elijah Solomon, who took turns gashing the defense of Bullis (0-1). When Carroll’s offense needed to hurry, it scored in five plays, the last a 26-yard touchdown pass from Helms to Malachi Baker. The defense finished with two sacks and an interception.
In the end, Harris gathered his players and made sure they knew how fragile and fickle such a moment is. “Now the secret is out,” he said. “You made a statement today. You have now become enemy number one. The target is on your back now.”
The players know about Carroll’s history, about the glorious years and the struggles, so that they might nurture it and one day become a part of it. In an interview afterward, Solomon gave a history lesson about how Carroll used to be the D.C. powerhouse, greater than DeMatha and Gonzaga. “I feel like everybody should know we’re restoring the roar,” he said, and then Harris walked up behind him.
“We restored it,” Harris said. “It’s been restored.”
It must sound like it did in 1988.
