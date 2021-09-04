Pulisic, who is aiming to regain fitness after recovering from the coronavirus, was to be re-evaluated later Saturday. He participated in training at Nissan Stadium but only the first 15 minutes were open to reporters.
“He has made some progress,” Coach Gregg Berhalter said. “and we have to see if it’s enough actually to include him in the game-day squad and playing.”
Meanwhile, Berhalter said first-choice goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss his second consecutive match because of back spasms. Matt Turner, who replaced Steffen in the 0-0 draw in El Salvador, seems likely to start again, with Ethan Horvath also available.
“Matt performed really well,” Berhalter said. “I was most impressed with his calmness. It wasn’t an easy environment, but he really made everything look easy.”
Aside from one misplay that resulted in a corner kick, Berhalter added, “he was flawless.”
Pulisic’s situation has drawn greater intrigue because, although the U.S. team employs several high-quality attackers, the 22-year-old forward possesses a dynamic element of both creating and scoring goals.
While the squad was in San Salvador, Pulisic remained in Nashville and worked with trainers.
“We are trying to see what he can tolerate, see what type of workloads he can do,” Berhalter said. “That’s the first step. To be out for 10 days and have covid isn’t the easiest thing to get over. It’s about really seeing how he can come back in a safe way. That’s the most important thing. We’ve been having conversations with him, asking him about he is tolerating loads and we’ll see if he is ready.”
Pulisic, who was vaccinated, received a positive test result in mid-August and, per British guidelines, isolated for 10 days. He missed two Premier League matches and has not played since Chelsea’s Aug. 14 opener against Crystal Palace.
To be sidelined for an extended time this early in the season typically sets a player back much more so than in midseason.
After clearing health protocols, Pulisic was allowed to join the U.S. squad last weekend in Nashville. He trained with his teammates before they departed for San Salvador on Wednesday. Since camp opener, Berhalter has said he was uncertain whether Pulisic would be available for any of these first three qualifiers. On Wednesday, the Americans will visit Honduras.
The result Thursday ended the U.S. team’s streak of 15 consecutive matches with a goal. However, the Americans had failed to score multiple goals in five of the previous six games.
“He is definitely a quality player,” Berhalter said of Pulisic, “and he helps in that area.”
Konrad De La Fuente, in just his second senior national team appearance, started in Pulisic’s spot on the left flank and struggled with a couple promising buildups. He was not the only one, though.
The Americans were not as well-connected in the attack as they had been during runs to the Nations League and Gold Cup championships this summer.
Berhalter acknowledged his team did not play up to its capacity.
“Do things need to be improved? Absolutely,” he said. “Were we executing the game plan? Not up to the level we expected.”
He also said the field conditions thwarted the passing game.
“Talking to the guys, we’re wondering why were not making the passes here,” Berhalter said. “Some of it was comfort with the field, with the surface, with the ball bouncing, not wanting to take unwarranted risks.”
Canada will also arrive with one point in the eight-nation standings; next March three teams from that group will be awarded automatic berths to the World Cup in Qatar in November 2022. The Canadians, who advanced to the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the first time since the 1998 cycle, tied Honduras, 1-1, in Toronto.
“Now it’s a home game,” Berhalter said. “We get to play in front of our fans. These are the moments we’ve been waiting for.”
Notes: More than 36,000 tickets have been sold. … The starting time Wednesday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, is now 10:30 p.m. ET, a half-hour later than originally scheduled. The only U.S. viewing options are Spanish-language Universo and Paramount+, CBS’s streaming service. The Canada match will appear on Fox Sports 1 and UniMas.
