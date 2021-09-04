Alabama’s recruiting dominance means it’s difficult to mention the words “Roll Tide” and “rebuilding” in the same breath, but seeing eight players in the top 40 picks of the NFL draft probably will give anyone pause, even college football’s modern Colossus. But nine defensive starters are back for the Crimson Tide against Miami, former top recruit Bryce Young will make his first career start at quarterback and new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien begins his studies at the Nick Saban Academy for Wayward Former Head Coaches. Miami returns a whole lot of talent from the team that started last season 8-1 before losing its final two games. …
John Feinstein: Next up in the College Football Playoff, it’s greed vs. student-athletes. Bet on greed.
For the seventh time in the past 10 seasons, No. 5 Georgia is starting the season ranked in the Associated Press top 10. But expectations are one thing, and performance is something else entirely: In the previous six instances, the Bulldogs have finished higher than they started only once and that was nine years ago, when Georgia started sixth and finished an out-of-the-running fifth. The Bulldogs probably will know immediately where they stand after playing No. 3 Clemson, which was last seen getting its secondary exposed by Ohio State’s Justin Fields in the College Football Playoff semifinals (385 yards, six touchdown passes allowed). Georgia’s JT Daniels, the nation’s former top quarterback prospect and USC transfer who looked good in starting the Bulldogs’ final four games last season — albeit against not-great competition — is a similarly heralded passer with similarly strong targets at his disposal.