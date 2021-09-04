This college football season has to be more normal than last season, right? Right? We’ll find out at least in part after Saturday’s healthy slate of Week 1 games.

Time
Game
TV
Noon
Tulane at No. 2 Oklahoma
ABC
Noon
Western Michigan at Michigan
ESPN
Noon
No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin
Fox
Noon
Army at Georgia State
ESPNU
Noon
Louisiana Monroe at Kentucky
SEC Network
Noon
Colgate at Boston College
ACC Network
Noon
Holy Cross at Connecticut
CBS Sports Network
Noon
Stanford at Kansas State
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Fordham at Nebraska
Big Ten Network
2
Howard at Richmond
NBC Sports Washington
2
Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon
Pac-12 Network
3:30
No. 1 Alabama at No. 14 Miami
ABC
3:30
West Virginia at Maryland
ESPN
3:30
No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa
Big Ten Network
3:30
Marshall at Navy
CBS Sports Network
4
Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State
ESPNU
4
Central Michigan at Missouri
SEC Network
4
Massachusetts at Pittsburgh
ACC Network
4:30
No. 23 Louisiana Lafayette at No. 21 Texas
Fox
5
San Jose State at No. 15 USC
Pac-12 Network
6
Morehead State at James Madison
NBC Sports Washington
7
Texas Tech vs. Houston
ESPN
7
Syracuse at Ohio
CBS Sports Network
7
Oregon State at Purdue
Fox Sports 1
7:30
William & Mary at Virginia
MASN2
7:30
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson
ABC
7:30
Florida Atlantic at No. 13 Florida
SEC Network
7:30
UTSA at Illinois
Big Ten Network
7:30
Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech
ACC Network
8
Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M
ESPNU
8
Montana at No. 20 Washington
Pac-12 Network
8:30
No. 16 LSU at UCLA
Fox
10:30
Nevada at California
Fox Sports 1
10:30
BYU at Arizona
ESPN
10:30
New Mexico State at San Diego State
CBS Sports Network
11
Utah State at Washington State
Pac-12 Network

Oklahoma-Tulane was moved from the Green Wave’s New Orleans campus to Norman, Okla., because of Hurricane Ida, robbing the program’s fans — who have witnessed three straight bowl bids for the first time in school history — of a rare chance to see whether it can compete with one of the sport’s titans. Tulane probably can’t: Despite the presence of quarterback Michael Pratt, whose 20 touchdown passes last season were tops nationally among true freshmen, and linebacker Dorian Williams, who led the American Athletic Conference in tackles and tackles for a loss, the Sooners are a 31.5-point favorite. They have lost only two games to teams currently outside the Power Five this century. … Last season was weird for everyone but particularly so for Penn State: The Nittany Lions lost five straight to start the season but won their last four, all by double digits. Much of Penn State’s pretty good defense returns to face Wisconsin, and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich — who has had a hand in high-powered offenses as an assistant at Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas — has a lot of weapons from which to choose. …

Alabama’s recruiting dominance means it’s difficult to mention the words “Roll Tide” and “rebuilding” in the same breath, but seeing eight players in the top 40 picks of the NFL draft probably will give anyone pause, even college football’s modern Colossus. But nine defensive starters are back for the Crimson Tide against Miami, former top recruit Bryce Young will make his first career start at quarterback and new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien begins his studies at the Nick Saban Academy for Wayward Former Head Coaches. Miami returns a whole lot of talent from the team that started last season 8-1 before losing its final two games. …

For the seventh time in the past 10 seasons, No. 5 Georgia is starting the season ranked in the Associated Press top 10. But expectations are one thing, and performance is something else entirely: In the previous six instances, the Bulldogs have finished higher than they started only once and that was nine years ago, when Georgia started sixth and finished an out-of-the-running fifth. The Bulldogs probably will know immediately where they stand after playing No. 3 Clemson, which was last seen getting its secondary exposed by Ohio State’s Justin Fields in the College Football Playoff semifinals (385 yards, six touchdown passes allowed). Georgia’s JT Daniels, the nation’s former top quarterback prospect and USC transfer who looked good in starting the Bulldogs’ final four games last season — albeit against not-great competition — is a similarly heralded passer with similarly strong targets at his disposal.