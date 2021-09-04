Oklahoma-Tulane was moved from the Green Wave’s New Orleans campus to Norman, Okla., because of Hurricane Ida, robbing the program’s fans — who have witnessed three straight bowl bids for the first time in school history — of a rare chance to see whether it can compete with one of the sport’s titans. Tulane probably can’t: Despite the presence of quarterback Michael Pratt, whose 20 touchdown passes last season were tops nationally among true freshmen, and linebacker Dorian Williams, who led the American Athletic Conference in tackles and tackles for a loss, the Sooners are a 31.5-point favorite. They have lost only two games to teams currently outside the Power Five this century. … Last season was weird for everyone but particularly so for Penn State: The Nittany Lions lost five straight to start the season but won their last four, all by double digits. Much of Penn State’s pretty good defense returns to face Wisconsin, and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich — who has had a hand in high-powered offenses as an assistant at Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas — has a lot of weapons from which to choose. …