The Nittany Lions didn’t do much else, mustering 120 total yards on their other 47 plays. But they didn’t need to because (a) their defense looked more like the group that helped win four games in a row at the end of last season than the one torched during an 0-5 start, holding Wisconsin to 3 yards a carry and (b) the Badgers committed three turnovers and had an early field goal blocked.