The Nittany Lions had only 17 minutes of possession, and the Badgers weren’t far from running twice as many plays (95-51). In that sense, it was a textbook Wisconsin game, a perfect setup for one of those 24-3 bludgeonings the Badgers are as good at uncorking as anyone.
Instead, Penn State made four big plays and made three of them count (and the fourth should have).
- Sean Clifford’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Jahan Dotson early in the third quarter represented the first points in the slugfest.
- Three plays after Wisconsin tied it, Lambert found KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a 52-yard strike. The Nittany Lions wasted this chance, missing a field goal from 23 yards out. But at least they flipped the field.
- Noah Cain’s 34-yard run moments after the Badgers claimed a 10-7 lead ignited a drive that culminated with a tying field goal.
- A 42-yard Clifford-to-Dotson connection in the fourth quarter set up Cain’s go-ahead touchdown.
The Nittany Lions didn’t do much else, mustering 120 total yards on their other 47 plays. But they didn’t need to because (a) their defense looked more like the group that helped win four games in a row at the end of last season than the one torched during an 0-5 start, holding Wisconsin to 3 yards a carry and (b) the Badgers committed three turnovers and had an early field goal blocked.
An artful game, it was not.
Nonetheless, Penn State is one of the traditionally strong programs that did not enjoy last year’s pandemic-altered season (LSU comes to mind as another) and probably needed a result to effectively reset things back to normal. In rugged fashion, on the road, the Nittany Lions got precisely that.
While it doesn’t mean things will be easy the rest of the way, Penn State looked more like Penn State (at least on defense) on Saturday than it did all of last season. And that might be as valuable for the Nittany Lions as the victory itself.
Winners
Will Levis. The Penn State transfer threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns in his Kentucky debut as the Wildcats blasted Louisiana-Monroe, 45-10.
It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to see the Wildcats throwing the ball more effectively. That was sort of the point of hiring former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as offensive coordinator back in December. But it’s worth noting the last time Kentucky had a 300-yard passer was Nov. 26, 2016, when Stephen Johnson torched Louisville for 338 yards. It had been a while.
Rutgers. Hung 61 points on Temple to open the season, the most for the Scarlet Knights against an FBS team since a 63-14 rout of Louisville on Dec. 4, 2008. It wasn’t long ago that scoring 61 points in a month qualified as a success for Rutgers. Temple, 1-6 a year ago, might not be the greatest barometer at the moment, but it is clear Greg Schiano’s second rebuild of the Scarlet Knights is progressing.
Charlotte. The 49ers are in just their ninth year as a program and their seventh at the FBS level. So it shouldn’t be a huge surprise they entered the year without a victory over a Power Five team — or even a home game against one.
Both changed Friday as Charlotte rallied twice in the last five minutes for go-ahead touchdown drives to defeat Duke, 31-28. Shadrick Byrd’s 11-yard touchdown catch from Chris Reynolds with 33 seconds to go locked up the 49ers’ triumph.
Kansas. The Jayhawks snapped a 13-game losing streak Friday, so it doesn’t matter if it required a late comeback against an FCS school (South Dakota). Any victory — this one by a 17-14 margin — is worth celebrating in Lawrence.
First-year coach Lance Leipold still has his work cut out for him; Kansas, after all, won just 18 games in the last 10 years. But at least his first result with the Jayhawks was a good one.
Losers
Connecticut. A week after the Huskies returned from a one-season hiatus with a not-as-close-as-the-score-indicated 45-0 loss at Fresno State, they stumbled, 38-28, to Holy Cross in their home opener. They’re 0-2, quite possibly on their way to 0-12 or 1-11. On paper, their most gettable remaining games are Oct. 9 (at Massachusetts) and Oct. 16 (at home against Yale).
UConn isn’t good, but at this point that’s largely out of the control of the players and coaches within the program. The school was on the wrong end of conference realignment a decade ago, ending up in the American rather than a Power Five league. It belatedly realized that wasn’t good for its basketball fortunes, and went back to the Big East at the cost of going independent in football.
Just a couple years later, the Huskies are no longer a basketball afterthought nationally, and their football program is noncompetitive. Both were predictable outcomes stemming from a rational decision.
Yes, the circumstances of last year’s canceled season don’t help right now, but FBS independence isn’t a path back to relevance. One of those two variables — subdivision or conference affiliation — is going to have to change for the Huskies to have a shot at a reasonable level of success.
Stanford. Regardless of what time the Cardinal kicked off against Kansas State in Dallas, it probably wouldn’t have gone well.
Stanford coach David Shaw grumbled in the offseason about playing a 9 a.m. Pacific game (11 a.m. local). But anyone who's been in the sport as long as Shaw has knows all too well that college football sold much of its soul to its television partners long ago (and might be in the process of selling the rest of it now).
Saturday revealed something far worse than a potentially sleepy team. Stanford couldn’t do anything against Kansas State, mustering 39 yards on 22 carries while averaging about 6.5 yards a pass attempt. Meanwhile, it was a vintage K-State performance — a healthy running, a little passing mixed in, and defense holding up splendidly in a 24-7 victory.
North Carolina. There’s a case to be made for singling out Sam Howell, since he was the on-field avatar of the Tar Heels’ revival of fortunes and a possible Heisman Trophy candidate. Certainly, his three interceptions in Friday’s 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech didn’t help.
The bigger disappointment here are the Tar Heels themselves and those who placed top-10 expectations upon them. North Carolina was good but not great on defense, and it looked like a team that lost a pair of 1,000-yard rushers (Javonte Williams and Michael Carter) and a 1,000-yard receiver (Dyami Brown). Those aren’t easily replaced.
The Tar Heels should still contend in the glorious scramble that is the ACC’s Coastal Division, which returns after a one-year absence. But the road is going to be at least a little bumpy, and is much more likely to conclude at 8-4 or 9-3 than with national title contention.
Colorado State. Long before Friday, the Rams’ administration violated a rule that’s emerged in the last decade or so: “Thou shalt not schedule a ‘Dakota State.’”
FCS power North Dakota State beat nine FBS schools between 2006 and 2016 and hasn’t faced one since (though the Bison are set to visit Arizona next year). South Dakota State, no slouch with nine consecutive FCS playoff trips (and three semifinal appearances in the last four years), picked off Kansas in 2015.
Now the Jackrabbits own a 42-23 shellacking of Colorado State, a result that cannot bode well for second-year coach Steve Addazio. His hiring was a geographic puzzler at the time — he’d never worked at a school outside the Eastern time zone — and he’s 1-4 in his brief tenure.
There’s no need to hold last year’s weird season against anyone, but being thoroughly outplayed at home in a season opener by a team that’s permitted only three-quarters of an FBS program’s scholarship allotment isn’t a good look.