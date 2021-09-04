Los Angeles, meanwhile, leads the league in ERA (2.99), is second in strikeout rate and has seen its pitchers allow almost 11 fewer runs than expected based on the outs left in the inning and men on base at the time of the pitch. The Dodgers are tied for fourth in the majors with 188 home runs, and are creating runs at a rate seven percent higher than average after accounting for league and park effects. Only three teams, all in the American League — the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros — have been better in this regard.