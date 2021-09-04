The upstart San Francisco Giants, a team few thought would be in the mix this season, earned an 11th-inning walk-off win over the Dodgers Friday night to begin a three-game series, moving a game ahead of Los Angeles in the standings.
The two teams are both locks for the playoffs; the Dodgers were 13½ games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds, the next closest team in the wild card standings, entering Saturday. It’s their playoff path that is particularly interesting, however, because the road to the World Series will be more difficult than usual for the National League’s two best teams.
Start with the obvious: Whichever team loses out on the NL West crown will be relegated to a one-and-done wild card game. Beginning the postseason in an elimination game will have a significant negative impact on that team’s World Series odds. Even if the wild card game goes as expected, with either the Dodgers or Giants prevailing, they would then advance to face the NL West champion in the divisional round. Simply put, the presumptive best team in the National League would face a harder divisional round opponent than the NL’s two other divisional winners. (In fact, this season figures to feature the strongest wild card teams since MLB moved to its current playoff structure in 2015.)
Both the Giants and the Dodgers have been among the class of the National League in a number of areas. The Giants have optimized the pitches used by the starting rotation, keeping them among the league leaders in ERA (3.27, ranking second entering Saturday) and walk rate (where they rank first). San Francisco’s hitters are batting .243 (10th), but they have a stronger OPS (.753, ranking sixth) — and lead the majors with 201 home runs. The team’s fielders have prevented 25 runs and created 30 outs above average, the third-best showing among MLB defenses this season.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, leads the league in ERA (2.99), is second in strikeout rate and has seen its pitchers allow almost 11 fewer runs than expected based on the outs left in the inning and men on base at the time of the pitch. The Dodgers are tied for fourth in the majors with 188 home runs, and are creating runs at a rate about six percent higher than average after accounting for league and park effects. Only three teams, all in the American League — the Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros — have been better in this regard.
And so, entering Saturday, the Giants had the best record in the sport, while the Dodgers were tied for second. But as strong as they are, one of these teams is going home earlier than their underlying numbers suggest they should.
Let’s say every postseason game is a coin flip, with a slight edge going to the team with home-field advantage. In such a scenario, the team having to navigate through a wild-card round would have, on average, a 7.3 percent chance to win the World Series. For a team that starts in the divisional series, those chances would nearly double to 13.5 percent.
If the Giants win the division, they would likely host the winner of a wild-card game between the Dodgers and either the Reds or San Diego Padres. Los Angeles would have around a 68 percent chance to win such a one-and-done game. Even on the road in a subsequent divisional series, it’s likely the Dodgers would be slight favorites over the Giants based on their underlying statistics, which suggest they’re better even than their record. Our projections, similar to those used to set betting lines, would give the Dodgers a 55 percent chance of winning a five-game series.
If the Dodgers win the division, then it’s the Giants who would find themselves in a win-or-go-home scenario in the wild-card game. They should be heavily favored in any matchup against the Reds or Padres, but the prospects of moving past the Dodgers become even more difficult. Since Los Angeles would have home-field advantage, San Francisco’s chances of advancing to the National League Championship Series would fall to roughly 42 percent.
This is why current projections at FanGraphs give the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves better World Series odds than the Giants, despite San Francisco’s superior performance and MLB-leading record. The gauntlet facing the two NL West teams is the most difficult path possible under the current playoff format.
Playoff probabilities as of Sept. 4
Win NLCS
Win World Series
Dodgers
38 percent
22 percent
Giants
12 percent
5 percent
Brewers
25 percent
12 percent
Braves
13 percent
5 percent
As you can see, this seems to highlight a flaw in MLB’s playoff structure. As things stand, the team with the best record in baseball could draw the team with baseball’s second-best record in a five-game divisional round series. It would be a great spectacle for baseball fans, but it would also eliminate one of the sport’s most worthy World Series contenders.