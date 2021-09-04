Michael Locksley insisted that this season opener would serve as a barometer of sorts. These few hours would tell him and the Terrapins fan base what they could expect from the football program in his third year at the helm. Locksley knew West Virginia would pose a serious start-of-the-season test, but late in the game, with the score still tight, the reading of that barometer was clear: There’s hope that this season will be better than the others in recent memory.