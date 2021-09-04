Locksley’s rebuilding project in College Park depended on finding talented new players to fill the roster, and now, those additions have experience and confidence. Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa might be the most important of the bunch, and he’s a prime example of how this crew’s development led to a 30-24 win Saturday over the Mountaineers and why there’s promise for the rest of the 2021 campaign.
Tagovailoa threw for 332 yards, completing 26 of his 36 passes for three touchdowns. The junior in his second season as Maryland’s starter made no major mistakes. When the Terrapins needed Tagovailoa to lead the offense on a scoring drive in the fourth quarter, he did so with the calmness of a veteran. Tagovailoa found sophomore receiver Rakim Jarrett on third down for a 60-yard touchdown that pushed the Terps two scores ahead of West Virginia, which managed to trim the margin with a field goal but never climbed closer.
The Terps’ defense forced four turnovers, none bigger than the late-game interception from Jakorian Bennett, a player who like Tagovailoa joined Locksley’s program as a transfer before last season. Bennett picked off a pass from West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege in the end zone, setting up Tagovailoa’s critical touchdown drive.
This opener wasn’t four quarters of offensive excellence from Tagovailoa and his unit. The group stalled for extended stretches and didn’t get a ton of support from the run game. But Jarrett and senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. ensured that Maryland would have a threatening passing attack. Demus finished with 133 receiving yards and Jarrett had 122 yards, evidence that they’ll be the team’s dominant 1-2 receiving punch throughout the season.
Tagovailoa connected with Demus for a 66-yard touchdown in the first quarter, a highlight in the team’s strong offensive start. After the Terps scored on their first three drives, the offense began to sputter and failed to capitalize on West Virginia’s mistakes.
Four consecutive drives yielded just 13 offensive yards, and only the Mountaineers’ own struggles kept them from climbing further ahead.
Finally, the Terrapins and Tagovailoa found a spark. With two minutes to assemble one final drive of the first half, Tagovailoa connected with Demus for consecutive competitions of 35 yards and 13 yards. Tayon Fleet-Davis powered through the West Virginia defense on three straight rushes to bring Maryland’s offense to the 2-yard line. But the Terps couldn’t cap that string of positive plays with a touchdown. Kicker Joseph Petrino settled for a short field goal, and Maryland soon headed to halftime trailing, 21-20.
The Maryland defense had an inconsistent start to the game when the Mountaineers moved down the field with ease on their first touchdown drive but were then pushed into a third-and-long situation they couldn’t convert after back-to-back sacks from Tarheeb Still and Deshawn Holt. After Tagovailoa’s touchdown pass to Chigoziem Okonkwo in the first quarter, the Terps gave up a 98-yard kickoff return to Winston Wright Jr. West Virginia’s Leddie Brown, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season and scored three touchdowns Saturday against Maryland, punched into the end zone on the next play.
As the Terrapins’ offense slowed, the defense’s strong effort in critical moments after the halftime break kept the game close. West Virginia’s first two drives of the second half ended with big Maryland plays on third down; defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu recorded a sack and he combined with Lawtez Rogers for a four-yard tackle for loss on Brown. Late in the third quarter, with West Virginia still ahead by one, freshman Branden Jennings forced a fumble that was recovered by Rogers on third down.
Maryland didn’t reclaim the lead until Petrino made a 26-yard field goal, his third of the day, with 9:16 left in the game. And then, after another long kickoff return from Wright, this time for 48 yards in the fourth quarter, Bennett picked off Doege’s pass in the end zone. That turnover let Tagovailoa take control of the team’s hopes, and in that moment, he shined.