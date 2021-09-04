“They just have to look between their thumbs, and they will get everyone’s opinion on what they look like, how they perform, who they are as a person, what their morals and values might be through the interpretation of anonymous folks online,” Ahlgren Bedics said. “We really try to work with athletes to develop that self-awareness so they can tune into their values and their decision-making, so they are doing it for themselves rather than just listening to every external input that is out there.”