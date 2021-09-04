In extra innings, though, the Nationals fell, 11-9, to drop their seventh straight. They failed to score their automatic runner in the eighth — when all they needed was a hit or flyball — and Francisco Lindor made it sting. The Mets’ shortstop crushed a two-run, second-deck homer off Kyle Finnegan in the top of the ninth, pushing Washington (55-79) to last place in the National League East.
The Nationals trailed 6-0 after Alcides Escobar committed a pair of errors in the second. They trailed 9-0 after Michael Conforto hit his own two-run, second-deck homer off Wander Suero in the fourth. They then cut the deficit in chunks, scoring three in the fourth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh, once Stevenson took Lugo deep. But it still wasn’t enough.
“That's why this one hurts,” said Finnegan, who fell behind 2-0 before Lindor beat him on a sinker. “We came back, we battled, we were in there until the final blow.”
An optimist would call it a spirited comeback, almost there. A realist may object, suggesting the Mets one-upped the Nationals in a four-hour race to the bottom. The top of the second was perhaps Washington’s ugliest half inning since it shipped out eight veterans at the trade deadline. Escobar’s two errors followed Javier Báez’s solo homer off Erick Fedde. A third misplay, when Josh Bell didn’t cover first on a tapper between him and Fedde, permitted another run.
Manager Dave Martinez was soon ejected for arguing a check-swing call, forcing him to limp from the bench and crutch back to his office, having had his left ankle operated on Thursday. It all reaffirmed some competing truths about the Nationals’ big-picture plan and what’s owed to their fans — and themselves — in the present.
Rebuilding, retooling, whatever they want to call it, is acceptable if done with an honest aim of winning in the future. Repeated miscues of the type the Nationals offered up in the second inning are not.
There has been public recognition of this from the organization. On Wednesday, in his weekly radio spot on 106.7 The Fan, General Manager Mike Rizzo called August, a month the Nationals finished 7-20, “Terrible, frustrating, maddening.” Martinez has repeatedly told reporters that the Nationals have to start winning close games, at least here and there.
“Any time you can erase that big of a deficit … that just shows the talent’s here. We just got some young guys who are going to get some experience,” Stevenson, 27, said after the defeat. “Put them in these situations so down the road, whenever we’re making a run or a playoff push, we’re going to look back like, ‘Hey, we’ve done this before.’”
Washington began its climb in the fourth, riding Kieboom’s single, Luis García’s double, Stevenson’s bases-loaded walk and back-to-back sacrifice flies for Lane Thomas and Escobar. That accounted for three runs. The next four came in the sixth, as Lindor made two errors, Pete Alonso made another and the Nationals capitalized.
Five hits were woven through that mess, the latter two off former Washington reliever Brad Hand.
And after Hand escaped the inning, getting Ryan Zimmerman to bounce into a double play, Kieboom doubled off Lugo with one out in the seventh. Stevenson, who entered in the fourth, then knotted the score by blasting his fourth homer of the season.
A scattered crowd drowned out the traveling Mets fans. Alberto Baldonado, a 28-year-old rookie — and a former minor league reliever with the Mets — gave the Nationals a chance with a scoreless seventh and eighth. But in the eighth, with Thomas as their automatic runner, the Nationals chose to have Escobar swing away instead of bunt. He popped up to second against Trevor May, Juan Soto was intentionally walked and Bell walked to load the bases with one out.
And that’s when the run reached its limit. Pinch-hitter Gerardo Parra struck out swinging. Keibert Ruiz, the Nationals’ new catcher, flew out to strand three. The next batter was Lindor, who drove Finnegan’s sinker out to right. On the season, Finnegan’s average velocity for that pitch is 95.7. Lindor connected with one traveling 93.7, right toward the middle of the plate.
“It’s one of those things where we got to where we wanted to be,” said bench coach Tim Bogar. “And then we just fell short.”