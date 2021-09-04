Despite the stark contrast, the results were painfully similar. The Midshipmen were routed at home by the Thundering Herd, 49-7. A year ago, BYU put it on the Mids, 55-3.
“Got our butts whipped in all fashions,” Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “No excuses. We were prepared. … Penalties to start drives. Just inexplicable things. Delay of game. Kicks blocked. That’s as worse as we’ve done on special teams in a long time.”
Niumatalolo kept the quarterback competition between sophomores Xavier Arline and Tai Lavatai open into the final week of preseason and didn’t announce the decision publicly. Those outside the program didn’t find out Lavatai had won the job until he took the field for Navy’s first possession.
Things did not go well for the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder. The first four possessions of the game included a turnover on downs, a blocked punt, a blocked field goal and a successful punt. Lavatai rushed for 18 yards on 16 carries and completed 1 of 6 passes for eight yards. He was sacked five times before being pulled late in the second quarter.
Navy’s defense didn’t fare much better. Grant Wells hit Talik Keaton for a 47-yard pass on the first snap of the game, and Marshall scored touchdowns on three of its first four drives. Those same two connected for a 28-yard gain on the Thundering Herd’s second possession. Marshall drove to the Navy 21-yard line on its third possession, but Navy’s Nicholas Straw forced a fumble and Kevin Brennan recovered to keep things from getting worse.
The Midshipmen had a chance to gain some momentum going into halftime, driving to the Marshall 5-yard line with 13 seconds remaining. Arline took the snap and rolled left but was dropped for a loss, and the team couldn’t get to the line soon enough to down the ball. The Mids went into intermission trailing 21-0.
Wells finished with 333 yards and two interceptions, while Rasheen Ali rushed for 59 yards and four touchdowns. Sheldon Evans scored twice while rushing for 27 yards.
“We’ve got to finish,” Niumatalolo said. “We’ve got to finish drives. With a team like that, they’re so potent on offense that we have to be able to finish those drives and stay close. … Felt like we moved the ball, but it doesn’t matter moving the ball.
“Just killed ourselves. Killed ourselves in the red zone.”
Arline was replaced by Lavatai after Navy went three-and-out on the first possession of the half. The Mids drove inside the Marshall 30, thanks to a career-best 27-yard rush by James Harris II, but Lavatai threw an interception in the end zone a few snaps later.
Navy got the ball back after Brennan picked off Wells, but Lavatai was hurt on the ensuing possession and the Midshipmen failed to convert on fourth and two from the Marshall 17.
Arline, who was replaced in the fourth quarter by Maasai Maynor, finished with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts and 26 passing yards, completing two of his three attempts.
“Think we did a lot of good things today,” Arline said. “There were some really good things, but at the end of the day, if you can’t finish, can’t put the ball in the end zone, that’s the name of the game.
“We’ve got to build off it. We’ve got to figure out what we did and what we can do to finish next time. But we need to keep the momentum of being able to move the ball because we showed that we can do it multiple times today.”
Navy allowed 464 yards, and the Thundering Herd was 6 for 6 in the red zone. Navy was 1 for 5 in the red zone and failed to take advantage of three turnovers, not including three Marshall fumbles that the Thundering Herd was able to recover.
“On offense, you’ve got to make plays,” Navy wide receiver Mychal Cooper said. “If you don’t, this is the result.”