In the Nationals’ case, the mandate will almost certainly result in a parting of ways with former big league player, manager and current executive Bob Boone, father of Yankees’ manager Aaron and former all-star Bret. While the Nationals say Boone is resigning rather than comply with the mandate, Boone insists he is not resigning, suggesting instead that he has been forced to leave the organization. Either way, the outcome is the same, and it is jarring: One of the Nationals longest-serving front office stalwarts will be gone because of his unwillingness to get the shot.