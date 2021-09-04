“I personally apologize to our fans,” Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson said in a tweet. “We expected one of the biggest Thorns crowds of the season tonight. Hopefully we are cleared to play Tues. Frustration level is very high given the facts as I understand them. Will work w the NWSL to sort this/prevent similar issues.”
Paulson later tweeted that the game would not be played Tuesday.
According to a report by The Athletic, the Spirit has multiple unvaccinated players. A Spirit spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the league’s news release. Washington’s next scheduled game is against the OL Reign on Sept. 12 at Audi Field.
A player who tests positive for the coronavirus must clear a 10-day quarantine and be symptom free for at least a week to return to physical activity, per the NWSL’s medical protocols. Team members exposed to others who tested positive for the coronavirus must also follow protocols before returning.
The postponement comes while the Spirit is consumed with off-field controversy. The club is in the midst of a struggle for control between co-owners Y. Michele Kang and CEO Steve Baldwin. That conflict comes after Coach Richie Burke’s suspension Aug. 11, when the team opened an investigation after The Washington Post detailed allegations by former players of verbal and emotional abuse by Burke. Baldwin and the Spirit’s president of sporting operations, Larry Best, were involved in hiring Burke in December 2018 after he had been accused of abusive behavior toward young players while coaching a Loudoun County travel team.
On the field, the Spirit, led by interim coach Kris Ward, has slipped, too. Washington is 1-2-2 in its previous five games. In its last match Aug. 29 — a scoreless draw with the North Carolina Courage — Spirit fans called for Baldwin to resign during the game. Washington (6-5-5, 23 points) sits in sixth place in the league standings with about two months of the season remaining. Six teams qualify for the NWSL playoffs.
