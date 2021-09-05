Here was a rare chance, then, in the middle of a dramatic comeback, to see a bold choice by the shy and reserved outfielder. Stevenson’s mullet was in plain view.
“In my college days, I always had it long,” Stevenson said earlier this summer, jumping into the origin story. “But when I got to the Nationals’ minor league system, they told us, ‘Can’t have long hair, can’t have facial hair, have to keep it clean.’ That’s why it’s something I got away from in the last few years. And my wife, well, she was kind of against it for a while, so that’s another reason. Then we were in quarantine, and I thought: ‘You know what? Why don’t I just cut it into a mullet?’ ”
He paused for a moment, maybe looking for the reporter to answer affirmatively. Silence and a nod kept him going.
“This was last winter. I gave it a cut and, um … she didn’t hate it,” Stevenson continued, referring to his wife, Michelle. “When I got to spring training, I sort of had it in a mullet, trying to have some fun with it, but the front needed a trim.”
Is that when he visited the Nationals’ team barber in West Palm Beach, Fla.? Or another shop in the area?
“No, no,” Stevenson responded with a laugh. “Austin Voth was my roommate, and he cuts his own hair, so …”
So Voth cut Stevenson’s mullet. And as Stevenson admitted this during batting practice at Nationals Park, Voth happened to be walking from right field to the dugout, directly past this hard-hitting interview.
You cut it?
“I’m not claiming that,” Voth said, raising his hands in the air. “No way am I claiming that.”
But did you cut it?
“Yeah, I cut it,” Voth relented without much of a push. “It was pretty easy.”
Voth has decidedly good hair, short and clean on the sides. Stevenson’s, though, is ripe for debate. Michelle seems to tolerate it, making her a front-runner for wife of the year. Manager Dave Martinez called him Goldilocks, adding that the style reminds him of Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco from the 1990s. And a survey of six teammates was positive (aside from reliever Gabe Klobosits, who joked that his budding mullet looks better).
Whatever Stevenson is doing — hair, hitting, otherwise — he can’t make a change quite yet. He scored that pivotal run Friday and smacked a two-out, two-run homer to force extra innings Saturday. In the first game of the doubleheader against the New York Mets, he walked, singled and pulled that seventh-inning homer to right. In the nightcap, he started in left and collected another single. He had another key hit in Monday’s ninth-inning rally past the Mets. He’s a fringe outfielder for Washington, same as ever, with more chances to solidify a spot.
After earning one on the Opening Day roster, Stevenson has bounced between the majors and minors, landing back with the Nationals this month. He has, per usual, been an effective pinch hitter. His everyday numbers are less productive. But he fields well, runs well and has a knack for meeting the moment at the plate. That has been enough to keep him around. So now he, a team and its city will see how long a mullet can last in the public eye.
“This is about the longest it will get,” Stevenson said. “I’ll cut it a bit, try to tame it, and the style will stay until Michelle gets tired of it. She still has a big say in this.”