Gray, 23, went just three innings for his shortest start of the season. He allowed six runs, all earned, and seven hits. The right-hander, the No. 3 prospect in the Nationals’ system according to Baseball America, was coming off a start in which he yielded six runs and walked three in four innings Aug. 30 in a 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He had not allowed more than three runs in any of his previous six starts.