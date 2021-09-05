All of which is cause for alarm after a second consecutive unsightly outing for the prized prospect, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the trade deadline deal that shipped out ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner.
A 13-6 loss simply added another layer of gloom to an overcast, drizzly afternoon at Nationals Park, where Washington’s rally to tie the score at 6 in the fifth inning went for naught when the bullpen faltered for the umpteenth time in the late innings.
“I specifically told him he’s going to learn a lot about himself pitching up here every five days,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said of Gray, adding that his command was missing again. “There’s going to be growing pains. We’ve just got to get through them. I reiterated: ‘You’re going to be really good. You really are.’ We’ve just got to stay with it.”
Gray, 23, went just three innings for his shortest start of the season. He allowed six runs, all earned, and seven hits. The right-hander, the No. 3 prospect in the Nationals’ system according to Baseball America, was coming off a start in which he yielded six runs and walked three in four innings Aug. 30 in a 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He had not allowed more than three runs in any of his previous six starts.
“It’s part of the process,” Gray said. “There are guys making $300 million that go out and have some bad starts, so I’m not going to worry about it at all. I’m going to back to the drawing board, fix some things and work on some things.”
Javier Baez, who finished with four hits, homered off Gray to lead off the third inning to put the Mets up 6-3. Even though Gray got the next three batters out, he was pulled to start the fourth, triggering a run of six relievers. Things really went awry in the ninth, when the fifth of those relievers, Austin Voth, failed to record an out and permitted six runs, all earned.
Voth lasted six batters and 26 pitches, and his ERA ballooned to 6.00, before Wander Suero came in to retire the side in order. The damage was more than enough to send the Nationals (56-80) to their eighth loss in nine games in a season in which avoiding 100 losses has become an aspiration.
“It’s about attacking the strike zone,” Martinez said. “I tell a lot of these guys every day, when you’re in a high-leverage situation, things automatically speed up, and you’ve got to understand you need to slow things down, understand where you are at that point and try to take things pitch to pitch, and that’s throwing strikes.”
There was a brief glimmer of optimism when Washington scored three times in the first inning and added three more to tie the score in the fifth, but Patrick Mazeika’s sacrifice fly in the eighth scored Baez with the decisive run.
Kevin Pillar added a grand slam off Voth in the ninth, and the Mets were on their way to their seventh victory in eight games as they stayed within striking distance in the chase for the National League East title.
The Nationals, meanwhile, have turned to evaluating which players might be part of the club moving forward. Lane Thomas, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals, has been making his case, especially since he took over in center field for demoted Victor Robles.
Thomas went 2 for 5 with a home run and contributed defensively as well. His sliding catch in the eighth on Mazeika’s short flyball saved at least one run, probably more. In the fifth inning, Thomas threw out Baez sliding into third on a single by Jeff McNeil.
Third baseman Carter Kieboom, however, continues to be a work in progress defensively. Early in the game, Kieboom fielded a grounder and juggled the ball trying unsuccessfully to throw out a runner charging to first.
In the eighth, he fielded a sharply hit ball with runners on first and second, looked to first and then had to sprint to tag third base for the force out to end the inning.
“We know our offense, and we know our pitching, and we know that we can always come back, and we’re always in it,” said Nationals catcher Riley Adams, another prospect. “So I think that’s very promising, and it’s exciting to see. It’s a good group of guys in that dugout. Everyone’s rooting for each other.”