Now that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has directed his education department to investigate the legitimacy of a high school football team out of Columbus called Bishop Sycamore and now that ESPN has looked into how it decided to televise a game last weekend that Bishop Sycamore lost 58-0 and now that it has been widely reported that this was Bishop Sycamore’s second game in three days and now that police in Canton, Ohio, are looking into reports that Bishop Sycamore athletic officials passed bad checks, it is time to initiate the most important inquiry of all: into ourselves.