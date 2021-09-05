Now, what? Now, maybe we ought to be studying the scores of the Bruins’ losses in 2020 — 48-42 to Colorado, 38-35 to Oregon, 43-38 to USC and 48-47 in two overtimes to Stanford — and saying, Huh, those were close. As the Pac-12 wallowed with the woes of its whoas, with California losing by 22-17 to a fine Nevada, Arizona by 24-16 to a fine BYU, Washington State by 26-23 to a fine Utah State, Stanford by 24-7 to Kansas State, and Washington by 13-7 to those gritty Griz, maybe we can ignore all that while gazing at a fine resurgence on the Rose Bowl floor.