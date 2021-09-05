In Seattle, a batch of Grizzlies unleashed the first giant whoa of the season, when Montana upset No. 20 Washington. In Charlotte, Georgia Coach Kirby Smart chatted during pregame with Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney, and Smart told Swinney the kaleidoscopic commotion around town “reminds me of a playoff game or a conference championship.” In Pasadena, they staged possibly the best heap of hues in the sport’s history: the UCLA blue, the LSU purple, the Rose Bowl sundown.
So starved were Americans to get out to a football stadium this weekend after all the deprivation of this pandemic that they even just about filled up that Rose Bowl. Even if that Rose Bowl does rank No. 1 on any rational list of American stadiums, it has been hard to fill the grand old beauty in recent years while Chip Kelly applied the first thousand or so nails of his UCLA renovation project.
In 2019, the last year of crowds, the Bruins drew 36,951; 52,578; 48,532; 39,811; 47,118; and 38,102, with the largest number a visit from Oklahoma on Troy Aikman Coin Giveaway day, proving both that Oklahoma fans do travel and that people love Troy Aikman coins.
Well, look at this: 68,123 saw the neon sign and climbed the ancient stands on Saturday, and even if the number got a big boost from those whose moods can hinge upon LSU final scores, future crowds seem primed to get a big boost from what happened on the field: perhaps the nascent season’s most promising whoa.
Are we really about to have an infusion of energy from Kelly’s combination of coaching enlightenment and beige quotations? Did UCLA’s 38-27 win over then-No. 16 LSU qualify as a manhandling? If you look at the rushing totals — 210 for UCLA, 49 for LSU, 117 for UCLA’s Zach Charbonnet, 96 for UCLA’s Brittain Brown — it would seem more straightforward than you might have guessed.
It would also make the play-action flourish, as with Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s early 75-yard pass to his roomie, tight end Greg Dulcich, who romped the last 60 yards himself. Soon there was the early spread pioneer Kelly, formerly of the rampaging offenses of Oregon, saying, “And if we are running the ball well, we’ll stick with what’s right.” There he was saying, “I think the great thing about this group is that they love everything about football: training, they love practicing, they love playing …”
There he was amid new noise, for a program that had seemed to lose all its noise while going 3-9 in 2018, 4-8 in 2019, 3-4 in crummy 2020, such that when Thompson-Robinson said, “We didn’t listen to the noise, blocked all that out and played for each other tonight,” one might have wondered, What noise? Kelly’s utmost UCLA noise to date had been his central participation in a remarkable game of September 2019 in Pullman, Wash., where UCLA beat Washington State 67-63 after trailing 49-17 with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Now, what? Now, maybe we ought to be studying the scores of the Bruins’ losses in 2020 — 48-42 to Colorado, 38-35 to Oregon, 43-38 to USC and 48-47 in two overtimes to Stanford — and saying, Huh, those were close. As the Pac-12 wallowed with the woes of its whoas, with California losing by 22-17 to a fine Nevada, Arizona by 24-16 to a fine BYU, Washington State by 26-23 to a fine Utah State, Stanford by 24-7 to Kansas State, and Washington by 13-7 to those gritty Griz, maybe we can ignore all that while gazing at a fine resurgence on the Rose Bowl floor.
“It’s a long time coming,” Thompson-Robinson told reporters in Pasadena.
“It’s been just a really long time coming for this team,” linebacker Bo Calvert told reporters in Pasadena. “You know, I’ve been working hard for a couple of years now. It’s kind of emotional, you know, like these guys have been fighting for this for every day.”
And he said, “I think that was the most packed that I’ve seen the Rose Bowl, since I’ve been here,” while safety Stephen Blaylock said, “We know that being in L.A., a lot of people might not come out to the game.”
Yeah, they might not. What if now they might?
They’ll all know more two weeks hence when Fresno State comes to town trying to hog another win like the one it got at the Rose Bowl in 2019, and if it gets rebuffed, the season is on with some novel pizazz.
That’s even if the rest of the country is on with other whoas, not least the latest angst at LSU, which made like a comet to win the 2019 national title at 15-0, even if some might worry that comets do fade. “We didn’t perform like we’re supposed to at LSU,” Coach Ed Orgeron said. “It’s my responsibility.” He said that hours after his pregame retort to a UCLA heckler, accusing the latter of wearing “sissy blue,” a reminder he once spent eight games coaching Southern California down the freeway.
There’s fresh mirth in Missoula — ! — to which the Grizzlies have returned after becoming only the sixth-ever FCS team to upset a ranked FBS team. The others: Cincinnati over Penn State in 1983, Appalachian State over Michigan in 2007, James Madison over Virginia Tech in 2010, Eastern Washington over Oregon State in 2013 and North Dakota State over Iowa in 2016. “I’ve been coaching for a long time,” said 57-year-old coach Bobby Hauck, on his second stint at Montana, “and I think this is the biggest win in my coaching career.”
He spent Saturday night joining the list of happy coaches with fewer resources than those they just beat. The list went from UTSA, which beat Illinois 37-30 with 127 rushing yards from Sincere McCormick and 155 receiving yards from Zakhari Franklin; to East Tennessee State, which didn’t exist from 2003-15 but beat Vanderbilt 23-3; to Charlotte, which beat Duke in a Friday night donnybrook; and even almost to Tulane, which had to play its “home” game at No. 2 Oklahoma, and which trailed 37-14 before treating the Oklahomans to a successful Tulane onside kick while trailing 40-35 with 2:17 left.
On fourth-and-13 right after that, Tulane gained 12.
So it can go in the mad land, and so it goes again this September, all the colors and sounds and whoas, with Kelly saying, “It’s the greatest game ever invented because you can’t fake football. You can’t half-ass it during a week of prep and then just show up on Saturday and just play. It takes everything.” That includes that “when we have a team meeting, I’ll look at my watch and it’s eight minutes early and everyone is in their seat.”
By next week, that might be nine minutes or more.