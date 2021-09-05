If the point of sport is excellence, Djokovic needs to do nothing more than continue the dominance he has displayed all season. He has been on a torrid run, 24-0 in Grand Slam matches since the Australian Open got underway. With his ninth title in Melbourne, Djokovic pulled within two of Federer and Nadal. He vanquished Nadal on the red clay of Roland Garros, which is a career-defining achievement in itself, en route to the French Open championship, which brought him to 19. And he drew even at Wimbledon.