Late this summer, at home in Virginia, Ross eased into a deck chair looking rested and relaxed. The marathon of the predraft cycle had not yet begun. The last one had taxed him as much as any in his career, and as the business continued to change around him, he knew it could get tougher. But in this moment, on a sunny afternoon, Ross said he had hope for the future. He would do what he’s always done, recruit good players, and as he sat there, enjoying a moment of silence on the porch, the phone rang.