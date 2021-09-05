The federation said the testing issue arose before his back had been evaluated. Steffen, a former University of Maryland standout who has been vaccinated, did not travel with the team to San Salvador. Sometime during the delegation’s trip, he received a positive test in Nashville. A second test confirming the diagnosis came back Sunday.
Steffen (Manchester City) will also miss Wednesday’s qualifier in Honduras. Sean Johnson, from New York City FC, joined the squad Sunday as the third keeper, behind Matt Turner and Ethan Horvath.
Turner started the 0-0 draw with El Salvador and was expected to play against the Canadians at Nissan Stadium.
One other member of the delegation tested positive and has undergone the same protocol. That person, who also was vaccinated, was not a player and had not traveled to El Salvador, the USSF said.
“All potential contacts — players and staff — have tested negative in multiple tests since Steffen’s initial positive result and are cleared to participate,” the USSF said.
Star attacker Christian Pulisic missed the El Salvador match because he had not built back up his fitness after testing positive in mid-August while with his Premier League club, Chelsea. On Saturday, Coach Gregg Berhalter said the team was continuing to evaluate Pulisic for possible inclusion on the game-day roster for the Canada match.