Washington’s opponents had a combined winning percentage of .504 last season, which puts Washington in the middle of the pack with a schedule that is tied for the 15th hardest in the NFL. The team’s toughest stretch will come in Weeks 5 through 10, when it faces three defending division champions in a row (the New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers), battles the Denver Broncos before a bye week and then gets a playoff rematch against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington will finish the season with five straight games against division rivals.