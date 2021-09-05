Here’s a week-by-week breakdown of Washington’s schedule, with win probabilities from The Post’s Neil Greenberg for each game. (Read here for an explanation of the projections.)
Week 1: Sept. 12 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington win probability: 48 percent
Washington will face an AFC team in its season opener for the first time since 2016, when it lost, 38-16, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year last season, and the Chargers hope an overhauled offensive line can better protect him as they look to get back into the playoff picture.
Week 2: Sept. 16 vs. New York Giants, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
Washington win probability: 59 percent
The last time Washington beat the Giants, back in 2018, Pat Shurmur was the Giants’ coach, Odell Beckham Jr. had 136 receiving yards for New York, and Adrian Peterson had two touchdowns for Washington. In the five games since, Washington has a minus-8 turnover differential, including seven turnovers in two matchups last season.
Week 3: Sept. 26 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 25 percent
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for eight teams in his career, and his longest tenure was with Buffalo. In three road starts against the Bills since he left, Fitzpatrick is 63 for 106 (59.4 percent), with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He might need to improve upon that performance to keep pace with a Bills offense, led by quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs, that ranked second in the NFL last season.
Week 4: Oct. 3 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 46 percent
The Falcons went through an overhaul this offseason, bringing in a new coach in Arthur Smith and trading franchise cornerstone Julio Jones to Tennessee. Quarterback Matt Ryan remains, and the biggest question might be whether the Falcons’ defense improves after ranking 29th in the league last season.
Week 5: Oct. 10 vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington win probability: 48 percent
Jameis Winston edged Taysom Hill in the competition to replace future Hall of Famer Drew Brees as New Orleans’s starting quarterback, and Winston will take over an offense that has finished in the top five of the league in scoring every year since 2015. Washington will try to beat the Saints for the first time since 2015.
Week 6: Oct. 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
Washington win probability: 46 percent
Washington has beaten the Chiefs once in 10 all-time matchups, with the lone victory coming in 1983 en route to a Super Bowl appearance. This year’s matchup will be Washington’s first time facing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is 8-2 in his career against NFC opponents.
Week 7: Oct. 24 at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 28 percent
Washington will face another prolific offense in Week 7 when it lines up against the Packers, who had the No. 1 scoring offense in the league in 2020. Despite all of the offseason drama, reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers will be back on the field for Green Bay.
Week 8: Oct. 31 at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 28 percent
The Broncos went with a veteran quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater) over a younger option (Drew Lock), and if Bridgewater can provide steady play, there is enough talent around him for Denver to be successful. Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Courtland Sutton and Noah Fant make up a talented group of young pass-catchers.
Week 9: Bye
Week 10: Nov. 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 41 percent
Coming off its bye week, Washington will host the defending Super Bowl champions with a chance for revenge after losing, 31-23, in the first round of the playoffs last season. Taylor Heinicke, who nearly pulled off the upset in January, begins this season as Washington’s backup quarterback.
Week 11: Nov. 21 at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 25 percent
Rivera faced his former team last season, losing, 20-13, at home in Week 16. But this year’s matchup will be Rivera’s first time returning to Carolina since he and the Panthers parted ways. The team looks a lot different from when he left, with just 13 players still on the roster from 2019 and former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold taking over as the starter.
Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Washington win probability: 49 percent
Statistically, Russell Wilson had the best season of his career in 2020, with career highs in completion percentage and touchdowns. His top wideouts, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, each had a 1,000-yard season. In three games at FedEx Field, including the postseason, Wilson is 3-0 against Washington.
Week 13: Dec. 5 at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 46 percent
General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden spent the offseason revamping the Raiders’ defense through free agency and the draft in hopes of improving a unit that ranked 30th in points allowed in 2020. On offense, Derek Carr returns for another season at quarterback.
Week 14: Dec. 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 46 percent
The Cowboys’ success this season depends on the health of quarterback Dak Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason. Prescott has a 42-27 career record as Dallas’s starter, but after he was injured in Week 5 last season, the Cowboys went 4-7 without him.
Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 at Philadelphia Eagles, TBD
Washington win probability: 48 percent
Washington’s first shot at the Eagles — in Week 15 — is the latest opening matchup between the teams ever. Washington won both matchups last year but previously had lost six straight to the Eagles, who will begin the season with Jalen Hurts at quarterback.
Week 16: Dec. 26 at Dallas Cowboys, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Washington win probability: 34 percent
Washington’s second matchup with the Cowboys will come two weeks after the first and is scheduled for “Sunday Night Football.” The previous time Washington visited the Cowboys, on Thanksgiving last year, Antonio Gibson had the best game of his rookie season with 115 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Gibson’s two triple-digit rushing games last season came against the Cowboys.
Week 17: Jan. 2 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 59 percent
Last season’s Week 17 meeting between these teams ended with a tanking controversy and Washington clinching the NFC East title. It might be tough to match that level of drama, but this season’s Week 17 game could have playoff implications.
Week 18: Jan. 9 at New York Giants, 1 p.m., Fox
Washington win probability: 53 percent
In Washington’s first Week 18 game since 1993, it will face the Giants to close a stretch of five straight games against NFC East opponents. The previous time these teams met in the season finale was in 2017, when the Giants beat Washington, 18-10.