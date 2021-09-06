Following Philadelphia’s baffling second-round playoff exit in June, Coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid pointed their fingers at Simmons, whose aversion to three-pointers, poor foul shooting and unwillingness to attempt a key layup in the closing minutes of a Game 7 home loss to the Atlanta Hawks made him the obvious fall guy. Trade rumors swirled immediately, but both the draft and the August free agency period passed without a deal. The drama kicked up a notch last week when the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Simmons told the 76ers that he wants to be traded, suggesting that he would sit out training camp if he isn’t moved.