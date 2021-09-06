Maryland public schools kicked off this weekend, and the marquee matchup was between Northwest and Damascus. After a long wait and a coaching change since their last full season, the Jaguars rolled over Damascus, 26-0. They move up to No. 12.
Broad Run, after winning its first two games in style, joins the rankings. So does Sherwood, another contender out of Montgomery County.
1. Gonzaga (2-0) Last ranked: 1
The Eagles earned a 23-7 win over McDonogh on Friday. Through two games, Gonzaga’s defense has given up just seven points.
Next game: Friday vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, 6:30
2. St. John’s (2-0) LR: 4
The Cadets steamrolled Butler (N.C.), the second straight out-of-town opponent that has come to D.C. and left with a loss.
Next: Saturday at Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), 3 p.m.
3. Wise (0-0) LR: 3
The Pumas’ season opener against North Point was canceled due to health and safety concerns. After having no season last school year, Wise will have to wait a little longer to play.
Next: Friday at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
4. Stone Bridge (2-0) LR: 5
The Bulldogs shut out Centreville for the final three quarters of a 32-7 victory. They have started the year with two wins over formidable Class 6 opponents.
Next: Friday vs. No. 15 Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
5. Good Counsel (1-1) LR: 2
The Falcons got rocked by Louisiana power Catholic, 38-10, but still figure to be a WCAC contender.
Next: Friday vs. No. 16 Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.
6. South County (1-0) LR: 6
After starting the season with a bye, the Stallions looked refreshed and ready in a 22-0 debut win over Hayfield.
Next: Sept. 17 at Westfield, 7 p.m.
7. Quince Orchard (1-0) LR: 8
The Montgomery County power got back to business Friday with a 58-0 rout of Whitman.
Next: Friday vs. Paint Branch, 6:30 p.m.
8. Archbishop Spalding (2-0) LR: 9
The Cavaliers poured on the points in a 44-13 win over Broadneck, pushing their two-game scoring total to 78.
Next: Friday vs. Pallotti, 7 p.m.
9. Tuscarora (2-0) LR: 10
The Huskies have been dominant to start the year, outscoring opponents, 73-0.
Next: Friday at John Champe, 7 p.m.
10. DeMatha (1-1) LR: 7
The Stags fell flat in the second half of a 14-10 loss to Philadelpia’s Imhotep Charter.
Next: Friday vs. Episcopal, 7 p.m.
11. C.H. Flowers (1-0) LR: 12
The Jaguars left no doubt in their opening game, running past DuVal, 49-6.
Next: Friday vs. High Point, 7 p.m.
12. Northwest (1-0) LR: 13
With young coach Travis Hawkins maintaining the program’s lofty aspirations, Northwest started the season with a resounding 26-0 win over Damascus.
Next: Friday at Clarksburg, 6:30 p.m.
13. Unity Reed (2-0) LR: 15
For the second straight week, the Lions shut down a respected local opponent on the road, this time stifling Colonial Forge, 22-7.
Next: Friday vs. Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
14. Archbishop Carroll (2-0) LR: 20
The Lions announced their resurgence with a strong 38-6 win over Bullis.
Next: Friday at H.D. Woodson, 6 p.m.
15. Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0) LR: 17
The Eagles started the year by scoring 111 points across two convincing victories.
Next: Friday at No. 4 Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.
16. Friendship Collegiate (1-1) LR: 16
The Knights bounced back from a tough season-opener by topping Benedictine (Va.), 21-14.
Next: Friday vs. No. 5 Good Counsel, 7 p.m.
17. Independence (2-0) LR: 18
In just one half of football, quarterback Brian Courtney threw three touchdowns as the Tigers cruised to a 49-21 win over Riverside.
Next: Saturday at Bishop Ireton, 7 p.m.
18. Dunbar (1-0) LR: 19
After a long offseason, the Crimson Tide finally took the field and exploded for a 60-0 win over McKinley Tech.
Next: Friday at Landon, 4:30 p.m.
19. Broad Run (2-0) LR: NR
The Spartans, a consistent Class 4 contender in Northern Virginia, have outscored opponents 90-6 to start the year.
Next: Friday vs. Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.
20. Sherwood (1-0) LR: NR
The Warriors opened the season with a bang, scoring 43 first half points in a win over Wheaton.
Next: Friday at Urbana, 6:30 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 11 Damascus, No. 14 Bullis
On the bubble: Madison, North Point, Paint Branch, Rock Creek Christian, Westfield.
Read more: