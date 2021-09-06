“We’re high school coaches,” said DeMatha Coach Bill McGregor, who had spoken with Johnson about playing. “You take things for granted. We’re all very, very similar. That was the last thing that ever entered my mind.”
The Stags had scheduled Bishop Sycamore in 2020, but the pandemic wiped out last fall’s season. The schools agreed to move the game to this season and planned on doing so until more information about Bishop Sycamore trickled out early last week. The program, which was playing its second game in three days when it was featured on ESPN, reportedly uses older players who are not necessarily the level of prospects Bishop Sycamore purports them to be.
“That became a liability factor,” McGregor said. “If I would have played a team with kids that are too old, then that liability is on me.”
After Bishop Sycamore duped ESPN and the schools on its schedule, it becomes clearer how such a ruse is possible. High school coaches have casual relationships, often scheduling games with handshake agreements. For some, filling schedules is as simple as matching open dates with other schools on message boards. That’s how McGregor scheduled his team’s season opener against Holy Spirit, part of a nine-game showcase in Ocean City, N.J.
McGregor said Johnson never approached him about helping with travel expenses for this year’s game, as Bishop Sycamore reportedly has done with other programs. DeMatha is now in a hurry to schedule a replacement game Sept. 24 or Oct. 1.
— Jake Lourim
Big night not quite complete for Dunbar star
From the first time Dunbar senior Daequan Harvin stepped onto a football field — at age 6 — he has made a point to identify the location of his father, grandmother and mother as he ran on the field.
For Harvin, the presence of those three minimized his fears and produced a level of self-belief.
But Friday, while taking the field ahead of Dunbar’s 60-0 win over McKinley Tech, Harvin was greeted with pain and sadness instead of the usual calm and confidence as he looked into the stands and did not see any of three biggest supporters in attendance.
In the 21 months since Dunbar’s last game, Harvin has lost his father, who was fatally shot in October, and his grandmother, who died from internal bleeding in her brain this summer.
Harvin’s mother was out of town for work Friday.
“I don’t want to be disrespectful to all of the family and friends that came through and showed love and support, but stepping out there on that field and not seeing them in the stands was really tough on me,” Harvin said. “I felt real empty, like I was on an island all alone or something.”
Despite the game being a reminder of a difficult year, the senior standout said there was nowhere else he’d rather be and that he hopes his play makes his family proud.
Against McKinley Tech, Harvin rushed for 146 yards and four touchdowns.
“I just know that he [Harvin’s father] would want me to still be out there getting to it,” Harvin said. “So that’s exactly what I’m trying to do; every time I get on that field is for them now.”
— Tramel Raggs
HALFTIME
Players of the week
Daequan Harvin, RB, Dunbar. Playing with a heavy heart, Harvin had a breakout performance.
Cody Howard, WR/DB, Northern. The senior caught eight passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns — and intercepted a pass on defense — in the Patriots’ 42-6 win over Patuxent on Friday.
Alex Jreige, Sr., RB, Madison. The senior ran for 164 yards and three touchdowns as the Warhawks pummeled Lake Braddock, 49-21.
Chase Williams, QB, St. Albans. In his debut with the Bulldogs, the senior threw for 204 yards and ran for 69, totaling three touchdowns in a 33-15 win against Bishop Ireton.
Games to watch this week
No. 18 Dunbar at Landon, 4:30 p.m. Friday
Paint Branch at Quince Orchard, 6:30 p.m. Friday
No. 15 Freedom-Woodbridge at No. 4 Stone Bridge, Friday at 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s Ryken at No. 1 Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Long Reach gets rare win over River Hill
Often in the past against Howard County powers, if the opponent made a big play and took an early lead, Long Reach Coach Jamie Willis said his players dropped their heads and lost hope.
But when River Hill scored first Friday night against Long Reach on a blocked punt, Lightning players returned to their sideline and discussed how they’d fix their miscues to win their season-opener.
“There was no defeat in them,” Willis said. “They just kept cheering each other on and just kept saying, ‘We’re good.’ ”
Long Reach’s resilience paid off with a 14-7 comeback win in Columbia — its first victory over River Hill since October 2016.
In Long Reach’s previous matchup against River Hill, in October 2019, the Lightning lost, 42-8, and finished the season 3-7. River Hill has secured four state titles since it opened in 1996. Long Reach opened the same year but has won just two playoff games, both in 2017. Willis said his team displayed more vitality Friday than it has since those 2017 postseason victories.
Every year since Willis started at Long Reach in 2013, he has set expectations for his Lightning to be the top team in Howard County and win its region and Maryland 3A championship. Though some years those goals are unrealistic, they seem attainable after Friday.
“We’re happy about the win,” Willis said. “But this is just the beginning.”
— Kyle Melnick
Unity Reed opens year as giant slayers
When they were finally granted a condensed football season last spring, the wins did not follow for the Unity Reed Lions.
That was confusing, mostly because 2019 had treated the program well. It had finished it with an 8-3 record, one of the best in recent memory for the Prince William County school (formerly known as Stonewall Jackson) that had gone winless as recently as 2015.
But very little of that momentum carried over to the spring 2021 campaign, as Unity Reed went 1-4. Coach Carroll Walker realized how unusual the situation was and also sensed his team wasn’t completely prepared for it. So, from the very start, he tried to frame it as a period of self-awareness and an opportunity for growth and preparation.
“It was a good thing for us to get out on the field and let the kids know where we stand,” Walker said. “It was almost like a preseason for us. Don’t get me wrong, we appreciate the season and got out a lot out of it. But it really allowed us to know what we have, to install things and to get a jump on this fall.”
The Lions’ schedule this school year presented them a prime opportunity to either get a jump on this fall or begin the season in a hole. Their first two games were against Westfield and Colonial Forge, two programs used to success in this area.
Unity Reed made the most of the situation and is 2-0. It began the year with a 20-14 win over Westfield, and followed with a 22-7 victory against Colonial Forge on Thursday. The Lions defense, headlined by senior Alabama commit Shawn Murphy, has allowed just two touchdowns this year (the Eagles scored Thursday on a fumble recovery).
“We knew that if we wanted to be successful this year, that would be the schedule to have,” Walker said. “You can jump in and see where you’re at. We weren’t scared of it, we were just preparing ourselves to surprise people.”
— Michael Errigo