Milton entered the game with 9:09 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Seminoles trailing the Fighting Irish by 10, after starting quarterback Jordan Travis’s helmet came off during a tackle and, by rule, was forced to sit out at least one play.
“It was time to roll,” said Milton, who completed his first pass to Ja’Khi Douglas for a 22-yard gain. “I didn’t have time to really process any emotions or anything like that. A job had to be done to give us a chance to win the game, and we just came up short.”
Milton’s first drive ended with a two-yard touchdown run by Treshaun Ward. He later helped set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s game-tying field goal in the final minute of regulation. Fitzgerald missed wide right on Florida State’s first possession of overtime, and Notre Dame kicker Jonathan Doerer booted a 41-yarder to give the Fighting Irish a 41-38 win.
Travis, a redshirt sophomore who earned the starting nod after a quarterback competition throughout the spring and fall, completed 9 of 19 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions. He was happy for his teammate Sunday.
“I couldn’t get the smile off my face,” Travis said. “To see him run on the field, it gave me chills. He’s a great dude. I’m so happy to see him on the field performing, and I’m blessed to have him on my team.”
Florida State Coach Mike Norvell wouldn’t commit to a starter for the Seminoles next game, against Jacksonville State on Saturday.
“I’m excited about that quarterback room,” he said. “I’m excited about Jordan Travis and who he is as a player. We’re going to continue to push forward together and we’re going to face that stuff as we get into this week.”
Reflecting on his return after the loss, Milton said it was a testament to the power of prayer.
“God is real,” Milton, who finished 5 of 7 for 48 yards, said. “Nobody’s ever come back from an injury like this. I’m not tooting my horn. Thousands of people were praying for me from the moment I got hurt.”