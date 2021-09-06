Milton, a graduate transfer from UCF, hadn’t appeared in a game since suffering a gruesome leg injury in the 2018 regular season finale. Milton underwent several surgeries, including one to repair nerve damage in his right leg, and his football career appeared to be over. The 23-year-old Hawaii native, who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2018 after being named the AAC offensive player of the year for the second consecutive season, told reporters in 2019 that 50 percent of people who suffer his injury — a knee dislocation and torn popliteal artery — have to have their leg amputated.