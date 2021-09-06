In both cases, the Nationals were rallying against Díaz, pushing the still-contending Mets, when Kieboom walked to the batter’s box at Nationals Park. Díaz took the first round Friday, striking out Kieboom on three pitches before the Mets grabbed a victory in extra innings. But Kieboom recalibrated Monday, looked for a slider on the outer half, then poked a 70-mph single up the middle — not fast enough for a highway speeding ticket — that pinballed through the infield to beat the Mets, 4-3, and see a comeback all the way through.
It was the first walk-off hit of the 24-year-old’s career. It happened because, if nothing else, he tapped the ball in play.
“[With] their infield in ... the best-case scenario is you hit a home run, or you hit one deep into the outfield,” said Kieboom, joking that the exit velocity of his hit was probably “negative 10.” “You try to stay away from the corners and you try to play into the middle of the field of some sort. Once I saw it get past Díaz, I knew chances were in my favor.”
To get there, Patrick Corbin pitched seven innings, yielding three runs on 11 hits, before Kyle Finnegan worked a scoreless eighth and ninth. To that point, ahead of the winning rally, the Nationals (57-80) were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position, wasting a steady stream of offense. They left 13 men on base across the afternoon. Kieboom accounted for two of those when he struck out to end the first.
But for the third time this series, and in their final game of the season against the Mets (69-69), Washington had a spark in its reserve tank. On Friday, the Nationals scored two off Díaz in the ninth. Saturday, to open a doubleheader, they turned a 9-0 deficit into a 9-9 tie, then fell in extras again. And Monday, everything stirred when Díaz, the Mets’ mercurial closer, walked Alcides Escobar on four pitches to begin the ninth.
Juan Soto popped up a first-pitch fastball. Josh Bell followed with a walk, putting two on with one down, and Andrew Stevenson stepped in. A fastball hitter, Stevenson swung through a pair of sliders to fall behind 0-2. But he then fouled off a 99-mph fastball, saw another slider and pounced, smacking a tying single to right field. Stevenson, a 27-year-old outfielder, had capped Saturday’s nine-run burst with a two-out, seventh-inning homer off Seth Lugo.
“I try to just mellow out,” Stevenson said of succeeding late in games. “The bigger spots, the way I kind of look at it is, the pitcher, he’s in more of a jam than I am, for the most part. So in that situation, it’s to my advantage, so I shouldn’t be the one feeling the pressure here — it should be on the pitcher.”
Once the Mets held a mound visit, and after the umpires reviewed whether Escobar touched home, Kieboom left the on-deck circle. Was the previous failure against Díaz on his mind?
“I thought about the last time I had faced him and he started me off with fastballs,” he recalled. “Actually, [first base coach] Randy Knorr and I discussed it. And we were like, ‘Maybe he’s going to start you out with sliders this time.’ He hit it right on the head with it. He was dead on.”
Díaz’s first pitch, one Kieboom whiffed on, was a low-and-outside slider, just off the plate. His second, maybe an inch or two higher, was close enough for Kieboom to lean in and poke behind the mound. Stevenson was already running, trying to swipe second or negate a double play if Kieboom made contact. Javier Báez, the Mets’ second baseman, darted to cover the bag. Francisco Lindor, their shortstop, charged the ball, had it nick off his glove and then turned to watch it slip away into center field.
By then, Bell was clapping his way down the third base line. Kieboom had a hand up, raised in celebration, and the Nationals streamed in his direction. Luis García, another young infielder, was the first to reach him, pulling Kieboom in for a hug. Somewhere in the bouncing mass, Kieboom’s jersey unbuttoned and a tub of Gatorade was dumped on his head.
“I want to see anybody get mobbed in a victory,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “But I’m glad it was him today.”
Since the trade deadline, when Kieboom was promoted to everyday third baseman, when Washington stripped its roster of eight veterans — including two of its best players — moments like this have been rare. For Kieboom, the opportunity has been mixed with flashes of progress and reminders of his faults. His defense remains a work in progress. His offense has yet to balance into consistent production, raising questions about when, exactly, it will. He has a lot to prove.
And for the Nationals, August foreshadowed what should be a rough and long September. They have a lot to prove, too. They are inexperienced and often undermanned. Enjoying the passing chance to jump around, then, to throw light punches at the kid who came up big, is an important part of an otherwise trying process. On Monday, it was well-earned.