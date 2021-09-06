Díaz’s first pitch, one Kieboom whiffed on, was a low-and-outside slider, just off the plate. His second, maybe an inch or two higher, was close enough for Kieboom to lean in and poke behind the mound. Stevenson was already running, trying to swipe second or negate a double play if Kieboom made contact. Javier Báez, the Mets’ second baseman, darted to cover the bag. Francisco Lindor, their shortstop, charged the ball, had it nick off his glove and then turned to watch it slip away into center field.