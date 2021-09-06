“I went to dinner when I was in Tampa … and I felt safer because I was vaccinated,” Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said at a news conference soon after. “I felt like I could go eat a meal. … If you do contract it and you’re vaccinated, it looks like the science has shown that you’re sick for a day or two and then you’re going to get through that. So there’s comfort in going out to dinner and trying to get back to some degree of normalcy, which we all want to do.”