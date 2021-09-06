To subdue the 99th-ranked Brooksby, who only turned pro in January, Djokovic needed to summon virtually all of his prodigious weapons: relentless defense, potent service return, rare stamina and steely resolve. Early in the contest, when victory seemed far from assured, the 34-year-old added a few piercing stare-downs at the youngster in case he had forgotten that his opponent was a 20-time Grand Slam champion on the cusp of staking a claim as the greatest in men’s tennis history.