To claim a calendar-year Grand Slam, a player must win 28 consecutive matches in the four majors. Djokovic now has won 25 to claim this year’s Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon and reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Three more would make him the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to achieve the feat. His next hurdle comes in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, where he’ll face big-serving Matteo Berrettini of Italy in a reprise of the Wimbledon final.