“Adding two new franchises next season with beautiful grass stadiums all around the country — moving in a great direction and then we choose turf to play the final of the best league in the world?!” Orlando Pride and U.S. women’s national team defender Ali Krieger tweeted Monday. “Wow.”
Providence Park has hosted the NWSL Championship twice before, most recently in 2018 before a record championship game crowd of 21,144. With a capacity of 25,218, the home of the Portland Thorns is one of the largest venues in the growing 10-team league, which will welcome franchises in Los Angeles and San Diego in 2022, but it’s also the only one without a natural grass playing surface.
“Great,” Orlando Pride and U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris tweeted. “Throw us on turf. Sounds like an awesome idea. What’s next another baseball field?”
Harris was also among the players who expressed disappointment that the league would stage its marquee event at such an early time. The 9 a.m. local kickoff (noon Eastern time) is to accommodate live coverage on the CBS broadcast network, which will feature its usual college football programming throughout the afternoon.
“9am start time is laughable,” Harris wrote. “Im tired of staying quiet. We deserve better.”
“5am pre match sounds soooooo good,” Jessica Fishlock, a midfielder for OL Reign, chimed in, referring to the 9 a.m. kickoff as a “high school time.”
“Right?!” Krieger replied. “We don’t even train at 9am. Jokes.”
As part of its media rights deal with CBS and the Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch, all of the NWSL’s 146 games are available to fans this season, with the majority on CBS’s streaming service Paramount Plus. The NWSL, not CBS, is responsible for producing the broadcasts, which have drawn criticism from players and fans alike for audio glitches, a dearth of camera angles and other presentation issues.
“[L]east we getting all nostalgic and rolling it back to those u12 days of early starts on a Sat morning!” Rachel Corsie, a defender for Kansas City NWSL, tweeted Monday. “The best league, the best players, in the biggest game of the year.” Corsie added a hand emoji giving the “OK” sign for effect.
The NWSL playoffs will feature the regular season’s top six teams, with the top two teams earning byes into the semifinals.
“We’re excited to bring the NWSL Championship back to Providence Park,” NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird said in a statement. “Portland is a fantastic soccer city with a passionate fanbase, and we’re confident the stadium will provide a wonderful atmosphere to celebrate the culmination of the 2021 season.”
Read more from The Post: