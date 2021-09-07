The Orioles (44-93) put up a four-run first inning, a total they had surpassed in only two of their previous 10 full games. Royals rookie starter Jackson Kowar opened his outing with walks of Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle, who respectively scored on Anthony Santander’s single through a shifted infield and Austin Hays’s chopped groundball. DJ Stewart brought himself and Santander home with a two-run home run.
Hays delivered another off Kowar in the third, extending his career-high hitting streak to 14. But as the Royals’ rookie struggled, three of the Orioles’ rookies combined to cover the game. A day after Zac Lowther limited Kansas City to one run in six innings, fellow soft-tossing left-hander Alexander Wells had a one-out walk turn into a run in the third and allowed a solo home run to Carlos Santana in the fourth. But he left the bases loaded in the latter frame, preserving Baltimore’s four-run lead.
— Baltimore Sun