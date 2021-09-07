A dozen players pleaded guilty before a trial. Portis, former wide receiver Tamarick Vanover and linebacker Robert McCune, whom prosecutors pegged as the ringleader of the scam, opted for a trial. McCune pleaded guilty two days after it started, according to the DOJ. A trial for Portis and Vanover resulted in a hung jury. A retrial would have started for Portis and Vanover on Tuesday had they not pleaded guilty, according to the DOJ.