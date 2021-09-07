The charge technically carries a penalty of up to 10 years, though prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence within what federal guidelines call for, which will likely be far less than that, possibly less than a year.
Adam C. Reeves, the Lexington, Ky. lawyer listed in court documents as Portis’s attorney, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
On Friday, Portis became the latest of 15 former players, most of whom were originally charged in December 2019, to plead guilty of participating in a scheme to defraud the Gene Upshaw Health Reimbursement Account Plan.
Following an FBI investigation, the Department of Justice in December 2019 charged 10 former NFL players, Portis and a handful of Washington players among them, of defrauding the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established in 2006 to benefit retired NFL players. The DOJ later charged an additional five players.
A dozen players pleaded guilty before a trial. Portis, former wide receiver Tamarick Vanover and linebacker Robert McCune, whom prosecutors pegged as the ringleader of the scam, opted for a trial. McCune pleaded guilty two days after it started, according to the DOJ. A trial for Portis and Vanover resulted in a hung jury. A retrial would have started for Portis and Vanover on Tuesday had they not pleaded guilty, according to the DOJ.
Joe Horn, Correll Buckhalter, Carlos Rogers, James Butler, Etric Pruitt, Ceandris Brown, John Eubanks, Antwan Odom, Darrell Reid, Anthony Montgomery, Fredrick Bennett and Reche Caldwell, who died in June 2020, all pleaded guilty before trial.
The DOJ accused players of fabricating claims, including the use of falsified documents and prescriptions, to receive payments from the Gene Upshaw fund. It charged McCune and Buckhalter with recruiting former players to submit false claims for medical equipment, then collecting kickbacks. In total, the players obtained nearly $4 million from the fund, the DOJ charged.
Portis, 40, became a beloved and productive running back during his prime in Washington. He made $43.1 million in his NFL career, which ended in 2010, but ran into stark financial troubles once he finished playing. Fraudsters posing as money managers drained his retirement, he told Sports Illustrated in 2017.
Portis will be sentenced Jan. 6.