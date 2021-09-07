One, the section closest to his left-handed stance, is a ball he wants to take.
Two through four, pitches middle-in, middle and middle-out, respectively, are his sweet spots.
Five, on the outer edge, is a borderline pitch he wants to lay off unless he’s in a two-strike count.
Six, significantly outside, means take in any circumstance.
It was all laid out, a messy work of art, ahead of the Nationals’ 8-5 loss to the Atlanta Braves. And for García, Washington’s 21-year-old second baseman, the visual has been a helpful learning tool. With hitting coach Kevin Long, who teaches players to divide the zone this way, García is trying to improve his discipline and even his splits.
In 2020, his first season in the majors, he hit righties well and was crushed by lefties. In 2021, though, that has flipped; García entered Tuesday with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .333/.366/.564 in 41 plate appearances against lefties. Against righties, his production had slipped to .196/.244/.330 in 119 matchups. The samples are equally small and confusing.
Then, against Braves lefty Max Fried, who started the series opener, García grounded out, struck out and logged an opposite-field single. His key with lefties, according to him and coaches, has been hunting fastballs and shrinking the strike zone (more twos, threes and fours; way fewer ones and sixes). The next step, then, is applying that mind-set with whoever’s on the mound.
“Trying to focus on pitches sort of toward the middle — balls two, three, four — swinging on my terms,” García said Tuesday afternoon. “And then not worry too much about contact, like I have in the past, just wait for that right pitch.”
Before unpacking that, the rest of this defeat to the Braves: Atlanta led 5-1 after tagging Nationals starter Paolo Espino for five runs on seven hits in five innings. Washington punched back, plating four off reliever Tyler Matzek in the seventh, the rally capped by Yadiel Hernandez’s game-tying three-run homer. But the Braves responded in the bottom half, once Ryne Harper yielded a two-run shot to Ozzie Albies, who has homered in four straight contests. The deficit soon grew with Albies’s RBI single off Sam Clay in the eighth.
García was the footnote of another lapse for Washington’s pitching staff. But his at-bats showed both adherence to and small deviations from an evolving plan.
In the second inning, facing Fried with a runner on second, García took a fastball down the middle (a three) before grounding out on a low-and-away slider (a five). In the fourth, he saw six pitches that went like this: a first-pitch slider, a five, that he swung through; a slider spiked about three feet in front of the plate; a well-outside slider, a six, for ball two; a fastball in, between a one and two, that he whiffed on; a fastball way in, a one, that he turned on and nearly ripped for a double down the first base line; and a curveball away, between a five and six, that was off the plate but called strike three.
García lingered in the box, frustrated with home-plate umpire Angel Hernandez. The fifth pitch, the inside fastball, showed his willingness to expand the zone with two strikes. But the sixth was tough for a young hitter attempting to limit bad swings: He made the right decision and was rung up anyway. An inning later, he sat in the dugout and watched the whole at-bat on an iPad.
“I thought he did a good job of laying off that ball. I really did,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “Just one of those moments, Angel saw it differently. ... He battled there for a couple pitches. It was close. But I told him, ‘Keep grinding, keep battling.’ He’s getting better.”
Back in the spring, when García was a minor leaguer at the Nationals’ alternate site, he had a preseason Zoom call with Troy Gingrich, the club’s hitting coordinator, and Brian Daubach, hitting coach for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. They basically told him that his bat-to-ball skills, which enable him to make contact with most swings, serve as a trap. He too often let opponents off the hook by swinging at their pitches, on their terms, because he could put them in play.
Through a month in the majors, any adjustments have yet to show up in his overall chase or swing rates. But García does credit the advice for a spike in power with Rochester, where he smacked 13 homers in 142 at-bats. With the Nationals, the most noticeable tweak is avoiding breaking balls from lefties — think Fried’s slider — to hit fastballs instead.
“I actually worked on that a lot this offseason,” García said. “A lot of the drills I put in were specifically to try and hit against lefties, get ahead on them and stuff like that. A lot of batting practice.”
Of his 15 hits against lefties this season, 10 are against a four-seamer, sinker or cutter, all types of a fastball. In his third plate appearance Tuesday, he stalked a first-pitch fastball from Fried, a high-and-away five, and poked it to left field. And in his final one, facing right-hander Luke Jackson in the eighth, he got ahead 3-1 — taking two fives and a low slider — before bouncing a high-and-outside fastball (about a four) to Albies, the second baseman.
Since he was in a hitter’s count, García could have sought a better pitch. Most of his power is to the pull side, and he tried to elevate a fastball that wasn’t ripe to drive. The result, a rollover grounder, was another, unglamorous part of the learning process. It was another data point to dissect.