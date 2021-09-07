Martinez, the Nationals’ manager, asked closer Kyle Finnegan to handle the final two innings of a walk-off win over the New York Mets. That showed just how taxed the bullpen has been. Corbin was the first Nationals starter since Aug. 25 to complete six innings, throwing a season-high 114 pitches. Finnegan logged 30 pitches, his third most of the season, because most of the bullpen was unavailable.
Entering Tuesday, Washington’s relievers ranked 27th in ERA (5.39) and 28th in on-base-plus-slugging percentage against (.799) since the July 30 trade deadline. They’ve had a heavy hand in poor results — often too heavy — and part of that, Martinez feels, can be attributed to tired arms.
“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” he said ahead of Monday’s victory. “One, you guys got to understand, is they’ve been used a lot. And I think they’re getting worn down a little bit. They’re covering 12 to 15 outs every game, and that’s a lot.
“Some guys are throwing one-plus innings, two innings. … So for me, I think they’re being overused. But we haven’t had a starter go six-plus innings in quite a [while]. That’s part of it.”
How does the recent workload compare with that of other bullpens? It’s a complicated question. Entering Tuesday, Nationals relievers had thrown 128⅔ innings since the deadline, the 20th most across the majors. Their 3⅔ innings per game matched the MLB average. And in that span, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays, three elite teams, have used their bullpens more than anyone else.
The difference, though, is that some clubs bake short starts and bulk relief pitching into their strategy and roster construction. The Nationals do not. Heading into the season, they had the usual vision of being carried by starters Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Corbin, Jon Lester and Joe Ross. Then injuries and trades turned their rotation into Corbin, Gray, Erick Fedde, Paolo Espino and Sean Nolin, with lefty Josh Rogers potentially replacing Nolin in the near future. Similar factors took Brad Hand, Daniel Hudson, Will Harris and Tanner Rainey, expected to be their top four relievers, out of the equation.
Washington starters have MLB’s fourth-worst ERA (5.97) since July 30. And a struggling rotation typically leads to a tired bullpen. So the amount of work could explain away a tiny sliver of the results. But that doesn’t account for how Finnegan, Andres Machado, Austin Voth, Patrick Murphy, Ryne Harper, Mason Thompson, Sam Clay and Alberto Baldonado are all at varying levels of being new to the majors.
Voth, finishing his first season as a full-time reliever, yielded six runs without recording an out Sunday. Finnegan, the de facto closer, only debuted in July 2020. Clay, Thompson and Baldonado debuted in 2021, with Baldonado, a 28-year-old lefty, actually making his last week. Kyle McGowin, another converted starter, will soon get a second opinion for an ulnar collateral ligament sprain that could require Tommy John surgery. Wander Suero, a 29-year-old sporting a 6.87 ERA, is another story altogether.
For most of this year, whenever he discussed subpar pitching, Martinez stressed getting ahead to avoid walks and hitter’s counts. In the past 35 games, his relievers have thrown a first-pitch strike about 57 percent of the time, also fourth worst in the majors. Their walks and hits per innings pitched — or WHIP — stands at 1.52 in those contests, only ahead of the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Fatigue, then? Both possible and warranted. But there has been consistent underperformance, too.