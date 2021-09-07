Finally, someone answered Dave Martinez’s prayer for relief for the Washington Nationals’ relievers. They covered 7⅓ innings in a doubleheader Saturday. On Sunday, in Josiah Gray’s worst start for his new team, they pitched six more innings and turned in mixed results. Then Patrick Corbin, who has regularly left the bullpen with much to do, pitched seven frames, his most since Aug. 3, to help some of his teammates rest Monday, right before they all boarded a flight for this week’s three-game series in Atlanta.