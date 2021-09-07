On Aug. 27, Ceballos announced via Instagram that a golf event benefiting his charity foundation would be canceled because he had contracted covid. “I am out of the hospital and currently resting [at] home,” he wrote at the time.
A 1995 NBA all-star, Ceballos spent most of his 11-year career with the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-6 small forward averaged 14.3 points in the NBA, with a career-high of 21.7 in that 1994-95 season with the Lakers that earned him his all-star nod. He led the NBA in field goal percentage during a 1992-93 campaign in which his Suns enjoyed their first 60-win season and got to the NBA Finals before losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.
Ceballos, who won the NBA’s slam-dunk contest in 1992 on the strength of a full-court sprint and jam while blindfolded, entered the league as a second-round pick by Phoenix out of Cal State-Fullerton in 1990. He closed with stints in Detroit and Miami during his final season of 2000-01.
In 2011, while playing for the American Basketball Association’s Arizona Scorpions, a team he co-owned at the time, Ceballos reportedly suffered several small heart attacks. He underwent surgery to open a pair of blocked arteries and made a successful recovery, which he credited in part to having lost weight while preparing to play again.
“Stay strong, Ced!” the Suns tweeted on Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”
“Let’s all keep [Ceballos] in our thoughts,” tweeted Lakers owner Jeannie Buss. “Cedric — keep up the fight!”