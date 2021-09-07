A 1995 NBA all-star, Ceballos spent most of his 11-year career with the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. The 6-foot-6 small forward averaged 14.3 points in the NBA, with a career-high of 21.7 in that 1994-95 season with the Lakers that earned him his all-star nod. He led the NBA in field goal percentage during a 1992-93 campaign in which his Suns enjoyed their first 60-win season and got to the NBA Finals before losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.