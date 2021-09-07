Why it could happen: Prescott registered a career-high 33 touchdowns through the air and on the ground in 2019 and had 12 touchdowns through four-and-a-half games last year before suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Healthy and with a hefty new contract, Prescott will open the season as the starter for a team that will need to put up a ton of points to be competitive. Wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup only combined for 15 receiving touchdowns with Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci under center for much of last season, but they’re all talented enough to finish with double-digit scores. Prescott may run less coming off his injury, with reports suggesting he may not be fully healthy all season, but he remains an effective option around the goal line and could score a half-dozen rushing touchdowns. Plus, the move to 17 games offers one more chance to rack up scoring chances.