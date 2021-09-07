NFC East
Dak Prescott will account for 50 touchdowns in his return from an ankle injury.
Why it could happen: Prescott registered a career-high 33 touchdowns through the air and on the ground in 2019 and had 12 touchdowns through four-and-a-half games last year before suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Healthy and with a hefty new contract, Prescott will open the season as the starter for a team that will need to put up a ton of points to be competitive. Wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup only combined for 15 receiving touchdowns with Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci under center for much of last season, but they’re all talented enough to finish with double-digit scores. Prescott may run less coming off his injury, with reports suggesting he may not be fully healthy all season, but he remains an effective option around the goal line and could score a half-dozen rushing touchdowns. Plus, the move to 17 games offers one more chance to rack up scoring chances.
Why it probably won’t: Let’s put aside the fact that the 50-touchdown plateau (passing and rushing scores) has only been reached four times since the league expended to 32 teams in 2002. For Prescott to join that group, his ability to throw touchdowns would have to improve dramatically — and there would have to be no question about the health of his ankle or shoulder. Let’s assume he’s good for six rushing touchdowns in 2021, his approximate career average per 16 regular season games. To get to 44 passing touchdowns at his career rate of touchdowns per pass attempt (4.6 percent) he’d have to attempt 957 passes. If we give him 600 pass attempts over 17 games (more than his average career figure) he’d have to nearly double his career touchdown rate to get to 44 passing scores. The odds of that happening are roughly 900 to 1.
NFC North
Aaron Rodgers will set the NFL single-season touchdown pass record.
Why it could happen: For one thing, there’s that 17th game on the regular season schedule. The 37-year-old Rodgers won his third MVP award last season after tossing a league-best and career-high 48 touchdowns. After a months-long standoff with Green Bay’s front office, Rodgers reported to training camp on time. There are serious questions about the Packers’ revamped and inexperienced offensive line, with all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari out for at least the first six games, but Rodgers’s top pass-catchers, led by wide receiver Davante Adams, all return. If this is Rodgers’s final year in Green Bay, here’s betting he goes out with another MVP-type campaign.
Why it probably won’t: Peyton Manning set the single-season touchdown record with 55 touchdowns in 2013. Prorate Rodgers’s career-best performance last year over 17 games and he would have thrown 51 passing touchdowns. However, Green Bay faces one of the most difficult projected schedules, starting with the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The Saints have the eighth-best defensive line heading into the regular season, per Pro Football Focus, and could give Rodgers trouble early. In Weeks 3 and 4, he and the Packers will face other formidable defenses in the San Francisco 49ers (ninth-nest defensive line) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 1). If any or all of those three slow Rodgers down even a little bit, his record pursuit could be over before it really begins.
Aaron Rodgers in 2020
Yards per attempt
TD rate
No pass pressure
8.5
9 percent
Facing pass pressure
6.5
5 percent
NFC South
The Buccaneers will miss the playoffs.
Why it could happen: Look, we promised these predictions would be bold. The Bucs were the healthiest team in 2020 and don’t have a ton of depth, so what happens if they don’t enjoy the same good fortune this year? Tom Brady turned 44 in August and while the NFC South appears so weak that the Buccaneers could stumble into a postseason berth even with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert under center, this prediction is less about Brady finally showing signs of his age and the Bucs taking a major step back and more a bet on the Falcons under first-year coach Arthur Smith, the Panthers with a healthy Christian McCaffrey or the Jameis Winston-led Saints being better than expected. If one of those teams unseats the Bucs atop the division, Tampa Bay could become the first defending Super Bowl champ to miss the playoffs since the Broncos in 2016.
Why it probably won’t: The NFC South isn’t really up for grabs — Tampa Bay is projected to win 11 games and has a 60 percent chance to win the division based on the preseason point spreads released by various sports books — and even if it were, the Bucs would still have a shot at one of the three wild-card spots, the worst of which can possibly be had with as few as eight wins. That should be a very conservative mark for a reigning Super Bowl champion with the fifth-easiest schedule.
NFC West
The Cardinals will have the league’s highest scoring offense.
Why it could happen: Arizona had the league’s top-ranked offense through Week 10 last season, when quarterback Kyler Murray’s Hail Mary touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins gave the Cardinals a last-second win over the Bills and marked the fifth straight game they scored at least 30 points. The Cardinals averaged 20.6 points while going 2-5 over their final seven games and finished 13th in scoring, with red-zone struggles partly to blame. The signing of veteran wide receiver A.J. Green gives Murray another big target to replace Larry Fitzgerald opposite Hopkins, while speedy second-round pick Rondale Moore is poised to wreak havoc in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.
Why it probably won’t: Since 2009, the NFL’s top-scoring offense has averaged at least 30 points a game. Over the last three years, the top team has averaged closer to 33 points. For Arizona, that would require an improvement of about a touchdown per game. Arizona had just the 10th-highest touchdown rate inside the 20-yard-line last season (66 percent) and it would take a giant leap for the Cardinals to make up the difference. The Packers, for example, converted 80 percent of their red-zone attempts into touchdowns.
AFC East
The Jets will make the playoffs.
Why it could happen: “Back home, if a team is playing poorly, we don’t call them unlucky,” Jason Sudeikis’s title character says in the Season 2 trailer for “Ted Lasso.” “What do we call them, coach?” “New York Jets,” his assistant replies. For the Jets to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought, which dates to the 2010 season, it will require Zach Wilson to establish himself as the best rookie quarterback in this year’s class, wide receiver Corey Davis to have a huge year, the defensive line to carry a unit that has question marks just about everywhere else and, yes, a lot of luck. The Jets and new coach Robert Saleh are probably still a year or two away from competing for a postseason spot and are more likely to pick No. 1 in the 2022 draft than end the drought this year, but there’s a path if you squint hard enough.
Why it probably won’t: Because they are the Jets? On a more serious note, the third wild-card spot does potentially open the door for an eight-win team to qualify for the postseason. However, it would take a huge leap for the Jets to make that happen. Over the past 19 seasons, only five teams — the 2003 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Miami Dolphins, 2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013 Kansas City Chiefs and 2014 Houston Texans — have improved from 2-14 or worse to 8-8 or better in one season, although three of them made the playoffs.
AFC North
Najee Harris will lead the league in rushing.
Why it could happen: The Steelers’ rushing offense was historically bad over the second half of the season, as Mike Tomlin all but abandoned the run in favor of having Ben Roethlisberger throw the ball 50 times a game. Pittsburgh selected Harris with the 24th pick in the draft, and with James Conner now in Arizona and Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage behind Harris on the depth chart, the former Alabama star doesn’t figure to have much competition for carries. Tennessee’s Derrick Henry has led the league in rushing by a healthy margin each of the last two seasons, but no running back has won the rushing crown in three straight years since Emmitt Smith from 1991 to 1993. Here’s guessing Henry’s heavy workload catches up with him while the Steelers recommit to the run with their talented rookie.
Why it probably won’t: The offensive line isn’t good enough. Former starting center Maurkice Pouncey retired, leaving J.C. Hassenauer, an undrafted former Alabama backup, and rookie Kendrick Green, a third-round pick out of Illinois, to battle it out for a starting role. Projected starter Chukwuma Okorafor was the 74th best tackle out of 84 players qualifying at the position last season, per Pro Football Focus. Right guard David DeCastro was released in June, opening the door for five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner. Unfortunately, Turner was the third-worst performing guard last year, per PFF. Overall, Pittsburgh is expected to have the second-worst offensive line of 2021.
AFC South
DeForest Buckner will lead the league in sacks.
Why it could happen: After losing defensive ends Denico Autry and Justin Houston in free agency, the Colts addressed their lack of depth along the defensive line in the draft. Indianapolis selected Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye in the first round before taking Vanderbilt’s Dayo Odeyingbo in the second. Those moves should only benefit the 27-year-old Buckner, who led an otherwise underwhelming unit in 2020 with 9.5 sacks and earned first-team all-pro honors.
Why it probably won’t: Since the league expanded to 32 teams in 2002, every NFL sack leader has been credited with at least 15 sacks. Five of those leaders had 20 or more. Buckner, meanwhile, has broken double-digit sacks just once, with 12 in 2018 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. For him to come close to 15 or more sacks, he would have to pressure the quarterbacks far more frequently than he did last season. Per Pro Football Focus, Buckner earned 53 total pressures in 2020, the seventh-most at his position and 23rd-most if you include edge rushers. Based on his average ratio of sacks to pressures, he would need at least 94 pressures just to reach 15 sacks, and 125 pressures to get to 20.
AFC West
The Broncos will go from worst to first.
Why it could happen: Going from worst to first is more common in the NFL than one might expect. In fact, since the league was realigned into eight divisions in 2002, at least one team has pulled off the feat in every season except 2014 and 2019. Denver signed cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller in free agency and used the ninth overall pick to select Alabama corner Patrick Surtain III. With pass rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb back from injuries, Coach Vic Fangio’s squad is built on a potentially elite defense that might be able to slow the AFC West’s high-octane offenses. Can quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and the offense, which features promising tight end Noah Fant and young receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, do enough? Denver went 1-3 in games decided by three or fewer points last season.
Why it probably won’t: Unfortunately for Denver, the Kansas City Chiefs are still in the division. The Chiefs won 14 games last year, nine more than the Broncos, en route to a second straight Super Bowl appearance. And according to Football Outsiders’ preseason team strength projections, Kansas City is again anticipated to be one of the top three teams in the NFL. Denver, on the other hand, is expected to be around a .500 team this season, per ESPN’s Football Power Index. Perhaps there is some upward movement now that Bridgewater is under center, but it won’t be enough to bridge the gap between these two clubs.