Coach Bill Belichick provided the major surprise on the NFL’s roster-cutdown day when he released Cam Newton and went with rookie Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starter at quarterback. If Jones plays reasonably well, it would not be surprising to see the Patriots return to top contender status in the AFC. The offensive line should be solid, and there are more options at wide receiver to go with newly arrived TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The defense should be very good.