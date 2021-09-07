1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last season’s record: 11-5)
Age will catch up eventually to Tom Brady, who just turned 44. But it might not be this season. Last season’s knee injury has been repaired. He is in his second season in the offensive system, and the Buccaneers kept their Super Bowl-winning team together around Brady.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)
The Chiefs overhauled the offensive line that, while in a depleted state, failed to safeguard Patrick Mahomes during the Super Bowl defeat to the Buccaneers. The Chiefs have reached three straight AFC title games and the past two Super Bowls, and there is no reason to believe they can’t keep their run of success going.
3. Buffalo Bills (13-3)
QB Josh Allen has established himself as an MVP-caliber player, and the Bills have arrived at top contender status. Now they will try to take the next step and be a Super Bowl team. It won’t be easy in such a difficult division, with the Patriots looking for a bounce-back season and the Miami Dolphins also capable of vying for AFC East supremacy.
4. Green Bay Packers (13-3)
The Aaron Rodgers saga finally has calmed down, and the Packers remain in the Super Bowl mix for what could be the quarterback’s final season with Green Bay. The Rodgers soap opera will be a leading story line all season. But he seems perfectly capable of finding ways to make the melodrama work in his favor.
5. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)
The Rams have upgraded at quarterback with the arrival of Matthew Stafford. The roster is overflowing with talent, and Coach Sean McVay and his players face Super Bowl expectations. But while Stafford is talented, durable and accomplished, he never has been the centerpiece of an elite team. It remains to be seen whether he is up to that task.
6. Tennessee Titans (11-5)
There were — again — coronavirus-related issues during the preseason. But the Titans are an extremely solid team, and the arrival of WR Julio Jones to assist QB Ryan Tannehill in the passing game could make the offense balanced as opposing defenses contend with 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry.
7. Cleveland Browns (11-5)
Coach Kevin Stefanski showed last season that he is the real deal, even winning a playoff game while in isolation in his basement. This is an extremely talented team capable of making a run deep in the AFC playoffs. QB Baker Mayfield must show he is ready to lead a team with such lofty aspirations.
8. New England Patriots (7-9)
Coach Bill Belichick provided the major surprise on the NFL’s roster-cutdown day when he released Cam Newton and went with rookie Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starter at quarterback. If Jones plays reasonably well, it would not be surprising to see the Patriots return to top contender status in the AFC. The offensive line should be solid, and there are more options at wide receiver to go with newly arrived TEs Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. The defense should be very good.
9. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)
The loss of RB J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury suffered during the preseason finale was a significant setback. But the Ravens will remain very good as long as QB Lamar Jackson stays healthy.
10. Miami Dolphins (10-6)
The talk of the Dolphins being interested, even in the late stages of the preseason, in a trade for Deshaun Watson sends a clear produce-or-else message to second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa. The question is whether that will undermine Tagovailoa’s confidence or motivate him into becoming an elite NFL player. The Dolphins, coming off a 10-victory season, are ready to win big if they can get productive play at quarterback.
11. New Orleans Saints (12-4)
The opening home game has been moved to Jacksonville, and Coach Sean Payton said the Saints are prepared to spend potentially the first month of the season away from New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. That could make things difficult from a competitive standpoint. Jameis Winston won the starting quarterback competition with Taysom Hill and succeeds the retired Drew Brees. Winston could revive the downfield passing game. But can he limit the mistakes?
12. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)
Coach Kyle Shanahan is giving hints that he might have a quarterback rotation, with rookie Trey Lance splitting snaps with Jimmy Garoppolo. That’s a novel approach, but is it necessary? The 49ers have won consistently with Garoppolo, but he has been unable to remain healthy and in the lineup. Why not just play Garoppolo until Lance, almost inevitably, is needed?
13. Seattle Seahawks (12-4)
The talk of QB Russell Wilson’s discontent with the Seahawks during the offseason was overshadowed by the Aaron Rodgers saga and Deshaun Watson’s legal issues. But it’s certainly worth paying close attention to how well Wilson is protected by the offensive line and whether the Seahawks are able to remain in the NFC’s upper tier of teams.
14. Washington Football Team (7-9)
Coach Ron Rivera did an excellent job last season, and Washington won the pitiable NFC East basically by default. The division presumably will be at least a bit better this season, and Rivera’s team again should be in the mix. The defense is legitimate. Ryan Fitzpatrick, as a temporary solution at quarterback, should be able to distribute the ball effectively to a decent cast of playmakers, as long as he can limit the interceptions.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)
QB Ben Roethlisberger says he is taking a one-year-at-a-time approach at this point in his career and he’ll put all that he has into this season, whether it’s his final one or not. Will it be enough? The Steelers unraveled last season after an 11-0 start. They need to rev up the running game this season with rookie Najee Harris and get back to being dominant on defense.
16. Dallas Cowboys (6-10)
QB Dak Prescott returns from last season’s ankle injury, but this summer’s shoulder issues were a bit concerning. As long as Prescott can stay healthy, the Cowboys should be a contender for the NFC East title in Year 2 in Dallas for Coach Mike McCarthy.
17. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)
Justin Herbert resembled the NFL’s next great quarterback during his rookie season. But he must adjust to a new staff led by Coach Brandon Staley after the Chargers opted for change rather than promoting continuity for Herbert.
18. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)
QB Carson Wentz endured foot surgery and a quarantine but appears on course to start the season opener. The Colts are counting on Coach Frank Reich being able to fix Wentz and make the quarterback resemble the MVP candidate he was early in his Philadelphia tenure, not the turnover machine who was benched by the Eagles last season in favor of Jalen Hurts. The team around Wentz is pretty good if he is up to the task.
19. New York Giants (6-10)
Coach Joe Judge pushed his team hard — by today’s NFL standards — in training camp. Yet it seems Judge is reasonably well liked and respected by his players. It’s beyond time for the Giants to get back into the postseason. They have made one playoff appearance in nine seasons since winning the Super Bowl in the 2011 season.
20. Chicago Bears (8-8)
It’s only a matter of time until rookie Justin Fields takes over for Andy Dalton at quarterback. The Bears could be a very interesting team once that happens.
21. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)
It sure feels like it’s now-or-never time for QB Kirk Cousins in Minneapolis, doesn’t it?
22. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
The Cardinals seem capable of being the NFL’s next big thing with QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins serving as the focal points of Coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Now J.J. Watt has been added to help the defense and provide some veteran guidance. But as Kingsbury and Murray enter their third season together, it’s time for the Cardinals to prove that they can be winners.
23. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
The Panthers will try to revive QB Sam Darnold’s NFL career. But it’s debatable whether they’re any better equipped to give Darnold the help that he never received while with the New York Jets.
24. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)
The Raiders are 19-29 and have yet to have a winning season as they enter Year 4 of Jon Gruden’s return to coaching. Is there any reason to have a strong conviction that Gruden can make this work?
25. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)
The Eagles turn to Jalen Hurts at quarterback as part of a reset that began with their Super Bowl-winning coach, Doug Pederson, being ousted following a four-victory season and owner Jeffrey Lurie saying that the team needed to get younger and stockpile draft picks. Expectations should be lowered accordingly for Coach Nick Sirianni’s first season.
26. Atlanta Falcons (4-12)
The Falcons traded WR Julio Jones but are sticking with QB Matt Ryan for the foreseeable future, without an heir apparent. It’s questionable whether Ryan can get the team back into the playoff mix.
27. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)
Second-year QB Joe Burrow returns from the knee injury that cut short his rookie season, but there are issues. Can the offensive line keep Burrow safe and productive? And can rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase, chosen with the fifth pick in the draft as the Bengals opted against using that selection to fortify the offensive line, thrive after a shaky preseason?
28. New York Jets (2-14)
The arrivals of Coach Robert Saleh and rookie QB Zach Wilson provide some hope. But can Saleh and Wilson rise above the fact that these are, after all, still the Jets?
29. Denver Broncos (5-11)
Teddy Bridgewater gets the nod as the starter at quarterback in what probably is a win-or-else season for Coach Vic Fangio. It’s difficult to imagine the Broncos being a factor in the AFC West race. If they underwhelm, it’ll be all about trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers next offseason.
30. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
Urban Meyer makes his NFL coaching debut and will try to develop prized rookie Trevor Lawrence into a franchise quarterback. But the season-ending foot injury suffered by rookie RB Travis Etienne during the preseason robbed Lawrence of a potential go-to player.
31. Detroit Lions (5-11)
Matthew Stafford is gone and the Lions are hoping Jared Goff will be a franchise quarterback for them. That doesn’t seem all that promising.
32. Houston Texans (4-12)
The new regime of GM Nick Caserio and Coach David Culley inherited an untenable situation with Deshaun Watson. This appears to be a lost season before it even begins.