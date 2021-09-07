“I was like, ‘I don’t want your money, I just want a free pizza once a week,’” Buono said. “’I’m a hungry student-athlete, and we can leave it at that. Give me a T-shirt and hoodie, I’ll wear it around campus and rep your brand.’”
The business expressed some interest, but the conversation stalled.
“If it had been the University of Pittsburgh quarterback going in there, I’m sure they’d have gotten back right away,” Buono said.
In the hours, days, and weeks after the NIL regulations went into effect, high-profile college athletes announced a bevy of agreements with local and national brands. The Cavinder twins of the Fresno State women’s basketball team inked a deal with Boost mobile; Heisman-hopeful quarterbacks revealed custom logos for new apparel lines; Bryce Young, who hadn’t started a game under center for Alabama, signed with CashApp. The rush has largely been received as a welcome correction in a college sports ecosystem that has long capitalized on athletes’ labor and fame while forbidding them to profit themselves.
For the majority of college athletes, though — those without all-American status or social media clout already banked — NIL is not a source of passive income but a responsibility added to course loads and practice schedules. Athletic departments have partnered with industry experts who have outlined best practices and suggested benchmarks. Players block out hours to study their social feeds and refine their own pages, with follower counts representing the clearest path to income, by way of sponsored posts. Those athletes who hope to turn loosened restrictions into a buffer against financial hardship have now started to learn parallel lessons — in how to build a brand, and in what it’s like to live like one.
Unlike the pizza plan, Buono’s more pointed NIL plan is moving forward. He has started work on “The Walkie Talkie Podcast,” whose first episodes he hopes to release this month. The idea, Buono says, is to interview walk-ons and former walk-ons across the country along with other underdog figures. He’d had the notion for years, but the Duquesne men’s basketball team’s hiring of Jordon Rooney, a former college football player and current branding agency CEO who in April became the country’s first personal brand coach, helped him commit to it.
“I don’t think you realize this,” Buono remembers Rooney telling him, “but you start with the podcast, you get some listeners, you’re building your brand, and all of a sudden you’re at the forefront of the walk-on community.”
Rooney counseled Buono in equipment selection and script structure, but Buono’s goals are his own: To sell enough ads to pay his rent and textbook costs without adding to his student loan debt.
Rooney lauded the recent NIL decision but warned against thinking of it as a font of easy, jock-accessible cash.
“Because [NIL] is so hot right now, brands are more likely to give money to someone because they’re an athlete,” he said. Long-term, though, “attention isn’t given. You need to figure out how to use your status to generate an audience that cares about you.”
Rooney, who is listed as a coach by Duquesne, lays out regimens with a down-to-the-minute meticulousness befitting the title: “a half-hour going through TikTok and writing down trends, then a half-hour doing this or that style of video, whether they’re dancing videos, day-in-the-life, motivation.”
Buono guessed that he spends at least 10 hours a week on his podcast in the hopes that the investment pays off as bills come due.
Blake Lawrence, the CEO of the branding company Opendorse which works with more than 100 Division I programs, describes a gulf between the most publicized instances of NIL endorsements and the reality for most collegiate players.
“With the Clemson football team, we teach them how to evaluate when a brand or business reaches out to you and wants to do business with you,” Lawrence said. “With the soccer or softball team, it’s about how you can reach out to brands or businesses. It’s about being more proactive.” Lawrence’s credo, heard in educational sessions at ice-hockey rinks and baseball diamonds nationwide: “NIL is a job.”
The demands of that job have shed light on a possible shift in the mores around amateur athletics. Team sports have long leaned on the rhetoric of individual sacrifice and shared goals, and self-promotion was often considered counter to the ethos. Schools encouraged extreme discretion on social media; some, such as Kansas, Texas Tech, and UCLA, explicitly called for players to set their profiles to “private,” according to a review of social media policies by college athletics reporter Andy Wittry.
But Victoria Jackson, a former Division I track athlete and professor of sports history at Arizona State, disputed the idea that NIL’s arrival signals a new infusion of egoism and hierarchy in college athletics. She pointed to the non-revenue-generating sports, in which athletes often earn partial scholarships and implicitly compete among one another for limited money.
“Every athlete who’s on a partial scholarship — when somebody who runs the same event as them, or throws or jumps in the same event, and who starts to outperform them, they feel stress and anxiety, that they’re not performing to what they’ve been told they’re worth.”
Still, schools have safeguards. Nebraska volleyball player Lexi Sun, who has parlayed an Instagram following of more than 75,000 into clothing-design and jewelry-promotion deals, said that her university has a strict code of ethics about keeping NIL figures private.
“Our deals aren’t something we’re discussing with our teammates,” Sun, a senior, said.
More worrisome, Jackson said, is that NIL incentivizes athletes to spend more time than they already do online. Increased use of social media has been shown to correlate with mental health issues among young people, and athletes can absorb worse abuse than most.
“The anxieties and the pressures that athletes carry already are so high, the anxieties and the pressures that young people in college carry, and then to have this as an additional layer,” Jackson said. “We shouldn’t be paternalistic and deny and prevent those [NIL] opportunities. But because this is a school setting, it’s the school’s obligation and responsibility to best set up these young people for success in navigating these things.”
Chayla Edwards, a junior defenseman on Wisconsin’s women’s hockey team, didn’t much care about the follower metrics the school provided. Even in the pre-NIL days, she used her Instagram account to draw attention to voting resources and covid-19 relief efforts in native and undocumented communities.
“I wanted to stay myself and not change who I am to attract deals,” said Edwards, a Black athlete in a predominantly White sport. “I wanted to be authentic.”
Opendorse helped secure for Edwards a deal as part of Degree deodorant’s Breaking Limits campaign, which highlights players who share stories of struggle.
Jesse Steinfeldt, the director of the Indiana University Sport and Performance Training Practicum and parent to a freshman on the Hoosiers football team, noted that athletes who previously shied away from social media might be at higher risk than those who used it regularly pre-NIL.
“The pressure to get certified, to have a certain number of followers can be problematic if it’s someone who’s out of their comfort zone,” he said. But the reason to take on that work is obvious. “[My son] has the luxury of not having to worry about eating. That’s a privilege.”
Even as he sets out to build his brand under Rooney’s guidance, Buono counts himself among the online-ambivalent. In late August, he tweeted out an image of a highlighted passage by inspirational speaker Simon Sinek: “If you wake up in the morning and the first thing you do is check your phone to read email or scan through your social media before you even get out of bed, you might be an addict.” He has just over 1,100 Instagram followers and a scant 17 posts, small numbers for a D-I player.
Buono didn’t much mind before. Now, though, he is a burgeoning business, alongside thousands of other undergraduate athletes across America, and has adopted the business mind-set: more is more.
“I want to build the podcast as much as I can,” he says of his goals beyond rent money. “I can build a big brand off of it.”
