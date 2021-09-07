For the majority of college athletes, though — those without all-American status or social media clout already banked — NIL is not a source of passive income but a responsibility added to course loads and practice schedules. Athletic departments have partnered with industry experts who have outlined best practices and suggested benchmarks. Players block out hours to study their social feeds and refine their own pages, with follower counts representing the clearest path to income, by way of sponsored posts. Those athletes who hope to turn loosened restrictions into a buffer against financial hardship have now started to learn parallel lessons — in how to build a brand, and in what it’s like to live like one.