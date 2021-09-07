But then, Stone Bridge Coach Jill Raschiatore said her team rediscovered its energy and confidence. Suddenly, on the road, the Bulldogs won three straight sets and supplanted their yearly Goliath.
“Energy” was a common buzzword for coaches across Virginia, many of which found the start to the fall season more pleasant than the spring, which included more stringent restrictions. At some schools, for instance, players are no longer required to mask up during play.
That energy manifested itself beyond just blocks and serves. Some coaches, such as Langley’s Susan Shifflett, saw an uptick in bench celebrations.
“The coaches are the ones that have to deal with [the protocols], and that’s the way it should be,” Shifflett said after a win over McLean. “The kids should be free to play without them having to worry if they’re disinfecting balls and things like that. After last spring, this is a cakewalk.”
— Spencer Nusbaum
Field hockey
In the early stages of this season, two Loudoun County field hockey powerhouses are amassing blowout wins and setting the stage for an electric matchup Monday.
Riverside, coming off consecutive state semifinal appearances, has won all of its matches this year in dominant fashion. In five wins, they’ve outscored opponents 40-0.
Independence, which rose from Class 3 to Class 5, hasn’t missed a step. The Tigers have kept pace with the Rams, boasting a 5-0 record and plus-38 goal differential.
Though the two programs have games before then, all eyes are on Sept. 13th, when the juggernauts will clash at Riverside.
“Other coaches are telling me they’re bringing their teams,” Riverside Coach Amy Oldknow said. “It’s the game of the year.”
— Varun Shankar
Boys’ soccer
Whitman’s Dave Greene is conditioned to planning for the future. Greene, the longtime coach of the Vikings, said he likes to structure his program so that he’s training for at least two years at a time.
“I’m training for the season we’re playing but also the following,” he said. “I tend to keep larger rosters knowing that there was going to be a substantial number of players who wouldn’t get playing time. But through training and practice and getting to understand the program, when it was their turn they could step in. That’s how we’ve done it.”
But last fall, that proactive planning was no match for the destructive power of the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings had 14 seniors who were ready to step in, ready for their time in the spotlight and a chance at making it three straight state titles for Whitman. They got none of that. The Vikings stayed virtual all year, meaning that on the first day of tryouts this summer Greene had not seen any of his players in well over a year.
Four of the players have varsity experience, having played small roles on the Vikings team that won it all in 2019. But Greene is hoping the program’s culture of hard work and the success that often comes with it will sustain the team. Whitman opened the season Friday with a tough match against Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contender Good Counsel. The young Vikings fell, 2-0.
— Michael Errigo
Girls’ soccer
When Jan. 23 arrived — the day Kaeden Koons-Perdikis had awaited since the previous summer — she sat at the desk in her room in her Bethesda home and reviewed the list she had compiled of more than 100 people.
In August 2020, Koons-Perdikis, a junior on the Georgetown Visitation girls’ soccer team, joined a cancer fundraising project with her neighbor, Calla O’Neil, through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Nineteen more D.C.-area teenagers joined them, including four others from Visitation’s soccer team.
Koons-Perdikis wrote as many names as she could of family friends and local businesses to contact. When the fundraiser began Jan. 23, Koons-Perdikis sent customized emails and handwritten letters with mini hearts to more than 100 people.
In seven weeks, Koons-Perdikis and her team, the CUREsaders, raised $546,000 for blood cancer research, the second-most of thousands of student-led teams in the United States.
“It was just a really rewarding experience to know the money you raised is directly going to help save lives,” said Emily Burke, a junior on Visitation’s soccer team.
Koons-Perdikis said she was motivated because her mother suffered from thyroid cancer in 2013 and O’Neil’s father survived blood cancer. Another Visitation soccer player, junior Maddie Perez, said she participated because a family friend died of cancer in 2018.
At the beginning of the year, Koons-Perdikis, a defender on the field, felt scared asking for money.
“At the end I kind of learned that you’re asking for money for cancer research,” Koons-Perdikis said, “so there’s no shame in that.”
— Kyle Melnick
Tennis
Girls’ tennis is getting underway this week at private schools across the area, and after a year out of practice, there’s still some mystery about which teams will excel. One good bet is St. John’s, which won the WCAC title in 2019 and will look to stave off its usual conference challengers, Good Counsel.
In the Independent School League, the season begins with Madeira at Flint Hill on Tuesday, and then the 2019 champs Sidwell Friends play at National Cathedral on Wednesday. Of course, in the two years since there has been a full season, schools underwent major roster changes.
D.C., Maryland, and Virginia public schools are playing both girls’ and boys’ tennis in the spring. Mask and testing requirements are in place at some schools, and many coaches are curious whether the season will feel back to normal by spring.
— Aaron Credeur
